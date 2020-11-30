The Pillar
News and analysis covering the Catholic Church.
The Pillar
Coronavirus, vaccines, and mutating strains of authority
Ed. Condon
20
The Tuesday Pillar Post
Welcome, readers and friends, to the first edition of The Pillar in your inbox. Here’s a reminder of how this works: At The Pillar, we’ll publish news …
JD Flynn
13 hr ago
14
What makes a German 'conservative'?
Ed. Condon
and
JD Flynn
15 hr ago
18
Who will be Biden's man at the Vatican?
JD Flynn
Jan 4
22
The tide turns for Cardinal Parolin and curial reform
Ed. Condon
Jan 4
19
The Pillar Podcast Ep. 1: Growing Pains
Listen now (71 min) | On the first full episode of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed discuss how the tide of reform came back in for Cardinal Parolin and t…
The Pillar
Jan 3
20
'The Pillar' - Because there is a need
The Catholic Church is a society. Indeed, she is a perfect society. Perfect, in this context, does not mean flawless, but that the Church is complete, …
Ed. Condon
Jan 2
33
Welcome to The Pillar Podcast
Listen now (18 min) | Welcome to The Pillar Podcast, a weekly discussion of news and events about and around the Catholic Church, with JD Flynn and Ed …
The Pillar
Jan 2
18
