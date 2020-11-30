Welcome to The Pillar.

We’re a Catholic media project focused on smart, faithful, and serious journalism, from committed and informed Catholics who love the Church.

Our focus is on investigative journalism, which is how we’ll spend most of our time. We think investigating stories that matter can help the Church to better serve its sacred mission, the salvation of souls.

As we work on investigative projects, we’ll also produce analyses, explainers, and podcasts, and we’ll send them to you.

We believe that serious Catholic journalism is a service to Christ and the Church - and that journalism can be done in a uniquely Catholic way, which takes the doctrine of the Catholic Church to be true, which treats people with respect, and which looks for the truth above all else, without getting bogged down in partisan agendas or mudslinging.

We think the story matters more than we do, and we’d rather tell you the facts than tell you what we think. We aim to focus on the facts, and to provide the context and background that helps make sense of them.

The Pillar upholds the highest standards of journalistic independence and craftsmanship. We're independent of any ecclesial agenda but the holiness of the Church and its members - we won't be afraid to tell the stories that need to be told, but we'll tell them with integrity and fairness.

We'll be reverent, but not sanctimonious. Prudent, but not prudish. We don't think Catholic journalism has to be cloying or puritanical, because we don't think the Christian life should be lived that way. We believe in truth, and we believe that the Church is founded by Christ and lived as a society. We live in that society, and believe its life is worth reporting well.

Our aim is serving the Church, and pointing to Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth, and the life.

What you’ll get

We’ll send you twice-weekly newsletters, with links to analyses and explainers, along with our weekly podcast. We’ll also be working on original investigative, longform, and feature reporting projects, and we’ll keep you posted as we publish those.

In short, we won’t waste your time. But we will keep you informed on the life of the Church, and we’ll aim to be interesting as we do it.

Why The Pillar?

God led the Israelites through the desert as a pillar of cloud and a pillar of fire. Samson took down pillars at a Philistine temple, and Christ was scourged at a pillar. Lot’s wife became a pillar of salt, and in the early Church, monks climbed to the top of great pillars to pray for the world below them.

God’s justice, God’s mercy, and God’s goodness are all revealed through the imagery of pillars in Scripture. We hope The Pillar reveals those things too.

Who we are:

JD Flynn, editor-in-chief, cofounder — [email protected]

Before co-founding The Pillar, JD Flynn was editor-in-chief of Catholic News Agency. Before that, he was chancellor of the Archdiocese of Denver, and a senior advisor to Bishop James Conley in the Diocese of Lincoln. He has an MA in theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville, and a JCL in canon law from the Catholic University of America.

JD is a member of the College of Fellows at the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology, has served a consultor to the USCCB, and is published in the Washington Post, the New York Post, First Things, The Lamp, National Review, and in various Catholic publications.

Ed Condon, editor, cofounder — [email protected]

Before co-founding The Pillar, Ed Condon worked as the DC editor of the Catholic News Agency and was an associate editor of the Catholic Herald. His journalistic work has appeared in publications including the Washington Post, National Review, the Washington Examiner, the Spectator, the Bulwark, First Things, as well as several academic and legal journals.

Ed is also a practicing canon lawyer, having worked in dioceses across three continents and the Holy See. Previously he spent nearly ten years working in professional politics in the United Kingdom.