108: Our St. Patrick’s Day episode

Ed shares the story of his possibly illicit baptism. Then, JD and Ed go to the law to explain St. Patrick’s Day dispensations. JD plays a round of St. Patrick’s Day trivia. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, a print media company that specializes in Community and Parish magazines. Parishes nationwide have partnered with Decided Excellence Catholic Media to publish their own parish magazine. Visit https://decidedexcellence.com/parish/ to learn more.