Belarus’ most prominent Catholic leader held talks this week with the country’s commissioner for religious affairs.

Archbishop Iosif Staneuski of Minsk-Mohilev, Belarus. Credit: Paval Hadzinski Catholic Belarus Photo/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

Archbishop Iosif Staneuski of Minsk-Mohilev discussed the major challenges facing the Catholic Church in Belarus at a Nov. 18 meeting with Oleg Dyachenko, the Belarusian commissioner for religious and ethnic affairs.

According to a report on the Belarusian Church’s official website, the two men spoke about the restoration of the national Marian shrine at Budslau, the building of new churches, and priestly vocations, among other topics.

What’s the background? What exactly was discussed? And how significant is the meeting?