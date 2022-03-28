If you watched the Oscars last night, you probably saw the moment when actor Will Smith climbed up on stage and slapped host Chris Rock across the face.

The slap came after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, who has shaved her head after hair loss from an autoimmune disorder.

Even if you weren’t watching the award show, chances are you’ve heard about the moment. It drew a lot of attention in the news and on social media, prompting debates about whether Smith was justified and whether the moment was staged or authentic.

At The Pillar, we got to thinking about famous slaps in Church history.

After all, it’s hard to get through more than 2000 years of history without a memorable smack or two. So we present to you a handful of notable slaps, punches, and fistfights throughout Church history:

St. Nicholas, bishop of Myra, takes a swing at Arius the heretic

Among the most famous ‘Catholic slaps’ is probably the tale of St. Nicholas striking the heretic Arius during the Council of Nicea.

As the story goes, the council fathers were debating the nature of Christ. Arius argued that Christ was fully human, but not God. At one point, jolly ol’ St. Nicholas grew so angry at Arius’ obstinacy that he socked him right in the face.

While the story is a popular one, it’s likely not true, as the first accounts of the incident did not surface until more than 1000 years later.

Still, the tale has enduring appeal - who doesn’t love the image of Santa Claus throwing fists to defend the divinity of Baby Jesus?

The ‘confirmation slap’

Probably less known by many Catholics is that the Rite of Confirmation traditionally included the bishop delivering a light slap on the cheek to the newly confirmed Catholics.

The confirmation slap recalled the apostles’ laying on of hands, and was a reminder to the newly confirmed that they were expected to suffer for the faith.

While not an official part of the rite, the symbolic gesture - which was often more of a gentle tap - persisted in tradition until the Second Vatican Council, after which the rite was revised and mention of the slap was removed.

The Notre Dame-Miami brawl of 1988

Our Lady’s University was host to a fistfight ahead of a memorable football game between the Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes in October 1988. Both teams were undefeated heading into the highly anticipated game, but things got heated even before the coin toss.

The Indy Star explains:

There’s only one way in and one way out of the field at Notre Dame Stadium (it’s currently under renovation). While the Irish were still going through pregame warmups, 'Canes players decided they would run through their lines instead of around, as visiting teams typically do, to go back through the tunnel to the locker room.

The result was some two dozen players exchanging blows in the entrance to the tunnel, an exciting start to a thrilling game, which Notre Dame won by one point.

The time a bishop was punched during Mass

In January 2019, auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz of Newark was punched while celebrating Mass at the local cathedral.

Video footage shows a man coming up into the sanctuary during Mass, and punching Cruz in the face before being restrained by a security guard.

The bishop sustained non-serious injuries, according to local news reports. A 48-year-old man who reportedly had a history of mental illness was arrested in connection with the incident, and was later charged with aggravated assault.

Fray at the Church of the Nativity

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed to be the site of Jesus’ birth, has seen its fair share of fighting over the years. The church’s ownership is shared among the Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, and Roman Catholic Churches.

This arrangement has at times been less than peaceful. In December 2011, Greek and Armenian monks were cleaning the church when a dispute broke out about whether each group was encroaching on the other’s space. The argument turned physical, and brooms went flying. Security forces had to break up the tussle.

Two stout monks

There’s a popular - although apocryphal - myth that the Rule of St. Benedict contains a passage on welcoming guest monks that says if a visitor is “gossipy and contumacious,” he should be instructed to leave, and if he does not, “let two stout monks, in the name of God, explain the matter to him.”

One imagines the explanation was a somewhat rowdy affair.

St. Benedict, by Herman Nieg, 1926. public domain.

Interestingly, Article 70 of the Rule of St. Benedict does warn against striking another monk at will. The statement seems to apply to punishment, but it's reasonable to assume Benedict was also trying to avoid monastic fistfights — and perhaps that they'd already taken place.