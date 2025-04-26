Pope Francis’ funeral was celebrated in Saint Peter’s Square on April 26 with more than 150,000 participants mourning the pontiff.

Cardinals at the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025. Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

Some had initially come to Rome for the cancelled canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, while others lived in Rome, and some said they felt the push to travel to the Vatican, to bid farewell to Pope Francis.

The Pillar talked with mourners at the pontiff’s funeral, to find out why they came to St. Peter’s Square.

Ana Sofía Pérez, Carlos Pérez and Indiana Pérez — Tucumán, Argentina

We had actually planned the trip to Rome for the canonization of Carlos Acutis but then the pope died. So, as Argentinians we couldn't miss it, we had to come and bid farewell to the most important Argentinian in history.

Pope Francis is a great pride for us as Argentinians, he had a perspective of Our Lord that our country and the world needed. But now as a country and as a Church we have the responsibility to continue his work.

Jeremy Metais — France

I didn’t plan to come originally, but felt the impulse to come here because it was important for me to come and pay tribute to Pope Francis. He's a pope who has had a profound impact on my life, so I needed to be here to say goodbye to him.

I really loved his simplicity and his closeness to the poor really spoke to me. I’ve never had a spiritual father like him in my life.

Fr. Camilo Bardisa, Archdiocese of Valencia — Spain

We were coming to the canonization of Carlo Acutis like a lot of people, but when the canonization was suspended we found ourselves here, and we came to say goodbye because it is the least we can do for the Holy Father, to pray for him and live this moment.

It has been very important because it has been very opportune for this moment in the life of the church because he helped us to remember what is really essential in the Gospel and what is the best way to give a testimony and spread the message of the Gospel to the world.

Chris Gonzalez — Manila, The Philippines

I was initially here for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, but now we’re here for the funeral. This is a surreal moment for me because “Lolo Kiko,” as we Filipinos fondly called him, was really close to the Filipino people, so I’m here to express my deepest gratitude for his papacy.

Spiritually, he was a beacon of simplicity and a beacon of hope for everyone. He is really a breath of fresh air to a lot of us Catholics, and especially for us, the youth, through his papacy. We feel more included in the mission of the Church and we feel strengthened by him to now evangelize the world.

Cristian Ribas — Ecuador

For us, Pope Francis is a man of the people. He called us to be united, to share with others without distinction, the youth, the poor, everyone. He never saw distinctions. He is one of us, a man of the people, as we say in Ecuador. He attracted a lot of people.

We came to say goodbye to him on Thursday and Friday, and now at the funeral. We will carry him in our heart because he was a humble man, a man of the people.

Spiritually for us, he was the greatest. As it happened with John Paul II, he leaves us with pain in our heart, but we hope that the new pope follows the same path as Francis.

Diana Guerrero — Bogotá, Colombia

I came all the way from Bogotá to say goodbye to Pope Francis as I had the grace of being here these days, so I couldn't miss the opportunity.

Pope Francis was the visible face of Christ on Earth, so as a Catholic I just feel lucky to be here.

Fr. Charbel Boustany — Australia, Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate

I entered religious life in 2012, so he’s been a big part of my vocation and my spiritual life.

Pope Francis to me is just a great example of a pastor, of a priest who really cares for the flock of God and wants to lead people to heaven, so he’s a great example of a pastor who imitates the heart of Christ.

Brother Diloshan Sebastiampillai, OCD — Sri Lanka

We’re all very emotional because we’re here praying for and remembering this pope who was exemplary. For us, he’s Christ-like, because he opened the door to the world to accept everyone as equals.

This is a great loss for the Church, so we’re praying for the soul of the pope to rest in peace and for the Church to continue in this spirit of wider understanding.

As someone who’s studying to be a priest in Rome, Francis is an example of a holy priest that inspires me to go to the whole world to proclaim the good news.

Dulce Abad — The Philippines

I was supposed to attend the canonization of Carlo Acutis and go through the Holy Door. I’m so sad that the pope is gone, but I’m happy that I can say goodbye to him at this significant moment.

He’s a beloved figure for us Filipinos, we always felt he loved us so much, he’s a hope for our people, especially for the marginalized and the poor, so we are sad to lose him.

Sister Blandina, SBP — Ivory Coast

For me, Pope Francis is everything. He was a living Gospel, he’s a father who’s loved his people. Just by saying that he was a living Gospel I say everything I need to say about him.