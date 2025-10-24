Recently, New York Times opinion columnist David French asked “Is it any wonder that members of a generation that grew up with Jan. 6, the riots of 2020 and the unending vitriol of social media are more likely to tolerate political violence than older Americans?

“They don’t have a different model. They don’t know that politics — as imperfect as it’s always been — can be much more decent than it is right now.” So said French.

I have always believed that people are much more impressionable than they admit. They see how others are acting and they take it as a cue for how they should act. When you get to a specific endeavor such as political activism, this is even more true. It is full of copycats.

In the political realm today, the violent, the destructive, and the hateful behavior with which we see, read, and hear people advance “their side” is shaping Americans – especially younger ones – in ways that are dangerous to our country and to our souls. When we experience these actions in the public square while politicians lead or cheer it, we should not be surprised that we get more of it and it gets worse.

But has it ever been different? Has there ever been a superior model of politics?

My answer is a resounding YES. That is because I learned a better model and tried to live it. And it taught me to act in ways that made me a better follower of Christ.

Let me start by saying that being a politician always has and always will present more temptations than most professions. The opportunities to grasp for the four idols – money, pleasure, power, and fame – are readily available. We are all familiar with the stories.

But today the model of serving your sect – that is, your party – as you engage in a battle of good versus evil provides an excuse for almost any words or deeds. As French noted at the end of his column: “If your political opponents represent ultimate evil, then the only morality left is the morality of victory. The only true sin is the sin of defeat.”