The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RDB's avatar
RDB
1h

A devestating reality. Few, if any, go into Church work for the pay, which means that these people are relying on their pensions more than those not in the non-profit world. We need to pray for them, the bishops, and the leaders of these small dioceses. I have found my diocesan 403b plan to be murky at best and often received contradictory statements from the manager of the plan and the diocesan officials who coordinate it. We also have a pension, but like the bishops, I have taken the company at their word (not Christian Brothers). Every diocese should be having a deep-dive review of their programs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KM's avatar
KM
1h

Obviously dioceses (and any other employers) who have promised pensions have a serious obligation to their employees. But I think that defined benefit pensions in general are incredibly unwise--it would be far better for employers to contribute to a 401(k) or similar plan so that their employees can be compensated right now for the work that they are doing. Too many things can go wrong with trying to fund a pension 60 years down the road. If people want to take their 401(k) and buy an annuity, let that be their choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture