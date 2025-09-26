The recent decision by the Archdiocese of Chicago to grant a lifetime achievement award to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a long-time supporter of legal protection for abortion, has stirred up controversy within the U.S. episcopate.

The announcement of the award led Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki to voice his shock at the decision, and his concern that it “risks causing grave scandal.” Paprocki noted that Durbin is banned from receiving Holy Communion in the Diocese of Springfield, where he resides, due to his support for legal abortion.

Cupich then responded in a statement defending the bestowal of the award as a type of dialogue.

Since then, a growing number of bishops have taken the rare step of speaking out publicly against a fellow bishop, asking Cupich to reconsider the decision to grant the award to Durbin:

Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks at a 2019 assembly of the U.S. bishops’ conference. Credit: USCCB/youtube

Share

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield:

—

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco:

—

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln:

—

Bishop James Wall of Gallup:

—

Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay:

—

Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita:

—

Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth: