A round up of episcopal reactions to Cupich’s Durbin award
A growing number of bishops have taken the rare step of publicly asking Cardinal Cupich to reconsider the decision.
The recent decision by the Archdiocese of Chicago to grant a lifetime achievement award to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a long-time supporter of legal protection for abortion, has stirred up controversy within the U.S. episcopate.
The announcement of the award led Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki to voice his shock at the decision, and his concern that it “risks causing grave scandal.” Paprocki noted that Durbin is banned from receiving Holy Communion in the Diocese of Springfield, where he resides, due to his support for legal abortion.
Cupich then responded in a statement defending the bestowal of the award as a type of dialogue.
Since then, a growing number of bishops have taken the rare step of speaking out publicly against a fellow bishop, asking Cupich to reconsider the decision to grant the award to Durbin:
Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield:
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco:
Bishop James Conley of Lincoln:
Bishop James Wall of Gallup:
Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay:
Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita:
Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth:
Cardinal Cupich's protector, Pope Francis, is not around anymore, so other bishops are not afraid that speaking out against Cupich will lead to any consequences, like forced resignations. Cupich was never popular in the USCCB and prior to being named Archbishop of Chicago he tended to get few votes from the bishops when running for any position. I am happy that under Pope Leo XIV bishops can again express their opinion without having to worry about the Pope Francis-Cardinal Cupich gang coming down upon them.
thank you! that was a very useful roundup. Has no bishop come out in support of the award?