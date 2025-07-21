The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Boyle's avatar
Adam Boyle
3h

What a great story! Well done, Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victoria Kelley's avatar
Victoria Kelley
2h

Beautiful story! Thank you so much for this article. These are my favorite types of stories from the pillar, about people who have lived holy lives. Pray for me, Charles Untz!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture