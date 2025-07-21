Xavier Schmidt is a seminarian, studying for the Missouri diocese in which he grew up.

Charles Untz was a Minnesotan, who died as a teenager in 2000.

The two never met.

But Schmidt attributes his vocation to Charles Untz, and as he prepares for priesthood, he hopes that Untz is praying for him.

And Schmidt is not alone in asking the intercession of Charles Untz.

Charles Untz, center, before serving Mass at Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids, Minn. Courtesy photo.

Schmidt is a seminarian for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, who heard about Charles Untz as a freshman in high school, from Father Stephen Hansen, a priest of the Kansas City- St. Joseph diocese.

He remembers being impressed by the story of a teenager remembered for purity and modesty — and for the stories people tell about what happened after Untz died tragically, at age 18.

“It was incredible to hear the story of this young man and the beautiful story of how he, a virtuous young man, was pursuing holiness until his tragic death. But then some strange things happened after his death,” Schmidt told The Pillar.

“It just kind of wowed me and I have been praying for his intercession ever since.”

“Prayer was always first”

Born March 6, 1982 to Steve and Ellen Untz in Vermont, Charles Untz stood out from an early age.

When he was young, his mother remembers, young Charles would often ask if he could stay longer in adoration when the family made short visits to their parish chapel, and if he could attend daily Mass.

At age 11, Untz began praying the Liturgy of the Hours on his own, and began attending daily Mass shortly thereafter, often serving the Mass.

“He had a true devotion that people could see in his eyes,” Steve Untz, 67, told The Pillar. “He was always so reverent when he served at Mass and in the way he prayed in adoration and the way he interacted with our Lord.”

Charles and his younger brother Bryant were homeschooled on the family’s small farm, where they helped with the daily tasks involved in agricultural life. His parents say that in daily chores, Charles always showed obedience to his parents, never questioning what they asked of him.

“Since Charles was little, we have had a hobby farm and Charles would always be very attentive to his chores and to anything we asked him to do,” Ellen Untz, 69, told The Pillar.

“But prayer was always first with him.”

A 1998 Untz family photo. Charles is in the front, followed by his younger brother Bryant, his mother Ellen, and his father, Steve. Photo courtesy of Steve Untz.

The family moved to Minnesota in 1996.

As a teenager, Untz often served a 6:30 am daily Mass at his home parish, Epiphany in Coon Rapids. And when he didn’t serve, he still attended the morning Mass.

There, Father Tom Wilson, then a parochial vicar, talked often with Untz about the spiritual life.

“He was incredibly bright, mature beyond his years, but also very, very quiet,” Wilson told The Pillar. “He was very laid back in his personality type, a great sense of humor, but not necessarily the life of the party kind of sense of humor.”

“In hindsight, he displayed a depth of the soul that you do not see in 17 and 18-year-old young people very often.”

Involved with Boy Scouts from a young age, Untz aimed to become an Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest rank. For his Eagle Scout project, Charles chose to write a manual to train altar servers.

“My life purpose is to do the will of God. My ambition is to become a saint. There is nothing harder to achieve than this, but I will continue to strive for it,” Untz wrote in a statement about his plans for the future.

He did continue to strive for holiness, according to those who knew him — and did so for the rest of his life. But it would not be long.

On March 20, 2000, a few weeks after Charles Untz turned 18 years old, he was hit by a car, as he crossed the road in front of his house, on the way to work at a nearby turkey farm.

He was rushed to the hospital. Wilson anointed him. And Charles died soon after.

But Untz’ story did not end there. In fact, it was only the beginning — because when people heard about Charles Untz, they were moved to prayer.

“Charles just had this youthful faith that was genuine and real, and I think it is inspirational to people,” Steve Untz said.

“Over the years, people will send us letters or messages about how Charles has inspired them or has or continues to help intercede for their prayer requests. They are still looking to him for help. We get one to two of these messages a month.”

“A closeness to him”

It has been 25 years since Untz died. But a loyal group of friends and supporters have continued to pray for Untz’s intercession, and to spread his story across the United States and world.

Over the years, they have heard reports about seemingly miraculous occurrences, and moments of divine graces for people praying for his intercession.

Every year, as many as 150 people gather at the Untz farm for a March 20 memorial Mass.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis attended the Mass this year.

While he never knew Charles Untz, Hebda learned the young man’s story soon after his 2015 arrival in Minnesota. The story has meant a lot to the archbishop.

“Whenever I’m in the parish cemetery where Charles is buried, I stop to pray for him and his family. I feel a closeness to him,” Hebda told The Pillar.

“I do not know with certainty that Charles is in heaven but, in the event that he is, I sure would want his help for the local Church that he loved.”

Archbishop Bernard Hebda greets attendees after Mass at the Untz farm. Photo courtesy of Father Stephen Hansen.

“I usually ask him for any assistance that he can give to the young people of this archdiocese in discerning their vocations and in persevering along whatever path the Lord has chosen for them,” Hebda added.

Untz never went to seminary. But in the months before he died, he’d spent hours praying about what his next step toward priesthood should be — enter diocesan seminary, join a religious community, or enroll in a pre-seminary program at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.

“He would always serve daily Mass and would just be a staple around the parish,” Cindy Speltz, a parishioner and family friend told The Pillar. Untz was “interested in wanting to become a priest,” she remembered.

Speltz remembers watching as Untz grew up. For five years, she saw him every morning at Epiphany Parish's 6:30 a.m. Mass

Speltz even told The Pillar that she remembers clearly seeing Untz at the morning Mass on the day he died.

But Untz was hit by the car while that Mass was being offered. He never made it to the church.

Still, Speltz is adamant that she saw Charles sitting in the third pew, wearing a white polo and black trousers on March 20, 2000. She remembers especially that the Solemnity of St. Joseph was celebrated that day, because March 19, the ordinary date of the solemnity, fell on a Sunday.

“I was lectoring that day, and when I looked out at the congregation, there was Charles in his normal spot,” Speltz said. “But when I told his mom … she looked at me and explained to me that during the time of that Mass, he was accidentally hit by a car and he died that morning or that day.”

“I was shocked, I could not process it.”

A week later, Speltz asked Ellen Untz if she could go to Charles' grave, to pray for his intercession.

Speltz’s own son had been frequently acting out and was uninterested in the faith — and she had become desperate.

“Charles was such a good representative, an example for other teens and I really looked up to him and his example of faith and holiness and I wanted my son to be inspired by him,” Speltz said. “So, I began praying for Charles' intercession so that he could help my son.”

Indeed, Speltz’s son began to return to the faith. Now with children of his own, he works at Untz’s old parish school, and leads his family in faith.

“After I began praying to Charles, I could see the growth and the spiritual advancements and his change in his heart,” Cindy Speltz said. “When he got married and had children, I saw him going even deeper into his personal relationship with God and bringing his family to Church and it was so beautiful to see.”

Shortly after Charles' death, Speltz began telling his story to everybody she knew, sharing the homily from the funeral Mass, and distributing prayer cards.

Around the house, Speltz would remind her children to pray for Untz's intercession.

Jenni Maas, Speltz’s daughter, was a student at Franciscan University in Steubenville at the time of Untz's death. Her mother sent her back to school with prayer cards and told her to share them with people she met.

“I was impressed by Charles and his holiness. Even though I had only met him once, I could tell he was special and realized that he could have a bigger impact than he was already having on a small Minnesota community,” Maas told The Pillar.

“So, I quickly started dispersing his information at school to whoever I could and one of them was Stephen Hansen.”

Hansen was then studying in Franciscan’s pre-seminary program. Eventually, after his ordination, he would share the story with Xavier Schmidt, now the seminarian who attributes his vocation to Untz.

But long before that, when Hansen first heard about Untz’ holy death, he began praying for his intercession, asking for help in his own discernment.

“I never, never met Charles in person, but I encountered him deeply in prayer, and this led me on a journey to meet his family, to try to understand who he was and how he lived his life,” Hansen said.

“I met Charles through prayer and a sense of his presence, particularly in my vocation and his help in interceding on behalf of my priesthood.”

“Ultimately, I would receive my call to holy orders for the priesthood in the mailbox on March 20, 2006, six years after Charles’ death,” he recalled.

Now, Hansen carries a stack of Untz’s prayer cards with him wherever he goes.

The priest hands out the cards in confession to young men who are struggling with purity, or to children who confess being disobedient to their parents.

“Charles was heroically obedient. He never had to be asked a second time to do something,” Hansen said. “When I have kids in the confessional struggling with being obedient to their parents, I slide them a prayer card and say, he will help you.”

Hansen gave Xavier Schmidt one of those prayer cards during a March for Life trip more than a decade ago.

Schmidt still carries that prayer card with him wherever he goes. And as he has discerned a vocation, Schmidt has frequently turned to Charles Untz for help.

“I think I owe my preservation and purity and my ability to resist temptation throughout high school where I saw my peers fail and fall to Charles,” Schmidt said. “Charles was known for his heroic purity and so I prayed that he would help me pursue purity in my own life.”

Xavier Schmidt with Steve and Ellen Untz at Charles’ Untz grave last March. Photo courtesy of Father Stephen Hansen.

A Midwest Carlo Acutis?

Seeing the impact that Untz's story had on her brother and on other young people, Maas told The Pillar that she encourages her teenage children to pray for his intercession.

She sees in Untz a great model for all young people.

“Charles is an example of how to live out the faith for young teens. He shows that even as a young person you can be serious about the faith and still have fun,” Maas said. “Charles lived so radically and with such life and I want my kids to see that they can live a saintly life too.”

Schmidt and others liken Untz to the Midwest’s own Carlos Acutis, the soon-to-be canonized millennial Italian saint, known for his devotion to the Eucharist.

“Charles is kind of like Carlos Acutis,” Schmidt said. “He was a young man, who was really inspiring but not very striking at first glance. He had this invisible, subtle influence throughout his life but is now having a tremendous impact.”

Since his death, dozens of young men have turned to Untz asking for help in discerning a vocation. A year after Untz’s death, Fr. Wilson was tapped to be archdiocesan vocations director in Minnesota, and began praying for Untz’s intercession to help more young men enter the seminary.

Those prayers seemed to have had an effect.

“Charles has been an intercessor for vocations,” Wilson said. “We had a really good run of vocations and seminarians and ordinations during that seven year period when I was vocation director and a number of guys like Fr. Hansen who attribute their own perseverance in their vocation to Charles's intercession.”

Wilson said he has also seen God’s hand at work in the way that Untz’s story has spread. There has never been a large media campaign to highlight Untz’s life and witness. For the most part, people have just shared his story with their friends, Wilson said.

“Charles’ story has spread via a classic word of mouth situation,” Wilson said. “I will never forget when I was at World Youth Day in Poland in 2016, I heard this Kansas teenager’s confession, and [after] we were just chatting. He handed me a holy card of Charles, and he asked, ‘Have you heard of him?’”

“I said, ‘Well, yeah, I did his funeral.’ I could not believe that Charles’ story had spread so far.”

“Charles is certainly remembered lovingly by his family and those who knew him. I’ve enjoyed hearing about their experiences of him. I also know that many who had never met Charles while he was alive now share my admiration for him, and continue to be inspired by his story,” Archbishop Hebda explained.

“It is impressive how many gather on the anniversary of his death, often in frigid Minnesota winter weather.”

No formal investigation into Untz’s cause for canonization has yet been opened. His parents said that they are not pushing for that, but that if it happens, they’re open.

“If the archbishop or the Church wishes to do that, we are certainly supportive, but that's not our job in the world. At least that's our feeling,” Steven Untz told The Pillar.

At press time, neither Hebda nor the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis have responded to questions about the prospect of Untz’s canonization.

But for his part, Fr. Hansen believes the Church should consider Untz’s cause for sainthood. The priest has begun writing a biography, hoping to finish a draft by March 20, 2026, the 26th anniversary of Untz’s death.

“I was talking to a bishop recently and he asked what Charles would be the patron saint of, and I said he’d be the patron saint of the purity of youth,” Hansen said.

“A college student mentioned after his death that when she was in Charles's presence she sensed that purity in him. She noted that she had never been in the presence of somebody so pure. The priests that knew him, talk about his heroic purity and his love for the sacraments.”

“He just lived a simple, saintly life.”

Xavier Schmidt experienced that life last March, when he traveled with Fr. Hansen to the Untz farm for the annual Mass. Schmidt met Untz's parents, saw the farm he worked on, and even slept as a guest in Untz’s old bedroom.

And as Schmidt enters the final stages of his formation, he says that he will continue to rely on Untz’s intercession, even if a formal cause for canonization never gets underway.”

“His parents are real people and he lived a real life. When I was there, I thought, ‘Wow Charles grew up in this room I stayed in and he looked out these windows and he thought about his desire to do the will of God there and the possibility that God was calling him to the priesthood,’” Schmidt said.

“It was this sort of full circle moment for me.”

“When I first heard Charles’ story, I thought maybe I too could be a priest. Here I am now, near the end of seminary and standing in his shoes, in his bedroom in Minnesota.”