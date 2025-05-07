More than 20 years after the Spotlight scandals set off a wave of investigations and reform efforts in the Catholic Church, sexual abuse continues to be a subject of discussion.

The Vatican press office has said this week that the subject of sexual abuse has been brought up repeatedly in the general congregations that precede the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

Fr. Daniel Portillo.

Share

Fr. Daniel Portillo, member of the Latin American Council of the Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Training for the Protection of Minors, spoke with The Pillar about the Church’s efforts at reform, and the role of the next pope in moving forward those efforts.

That interview is below. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Sexual abuse in the Church has been widely discussed in the press for many years - sometimes with exaggeration and bias, but at other times with balance and reason.

Now, a report has come out from an American anti-abuse group saying that two cardinals at the conclave have not done enough to protect children.

In your opinion, has the Church's culture regarding this issue changed for the better?

It is undeniable that for decades a culture of silence, cover-up, and institutional protection existed in the Church. However, after years of pressure—both internal and external—there has been a real change in ecclesial conscience.

Today there are binding protocols, independent commissions, and stricter canon law than before. Furthermore, bishops and superiors are increasingly aware that their pastoral duty includes prevention, the protection of minors, and a commitment to justice.

That said, it's fair to acknowledge that this change hasn't been uniform or complete. There are areas of the world where effective implementation, adequate training, or a will to change are still lacking. And as you rightly mention, the press has played a crucial role: sometimes with exaggerations, but often with reason and courage, forcing the Church to examine itself.

Regarding the accusations against some cardinals, serious and transparent investigations are essential; the mere fact that this is being publicly debated today already shows that the Church's culture of accountability is changing.

What are the most important reform measures in this realm?

For a long time, the Church relied on internal structures that were insufficient to address crimes of sexual abuse. Victims were not listened to, nor were they given credibility and a place to speak.

Too much time was allowed to pass without establishing external and independent channels for reporting, which generated distrust and pain.

Today we see that measures such as mandatory prevention training, the existence of reporting systems and specialized offices, the psychological evaluation of candidates for the priesthood, and above all, the creation of safe environments—not only physically, but also in terms of power relations—are fundamental and are bearing fruit.

Another action that was not so widely practiced before was open collaboration with the civil justice system. Now, in many countries, this is mandatory and is seen as a sign of consistency, not weakness.

In short, many of these measures have been within reach for some time, but a lack of awareness, clerical culture, and fear of scandal have prevented them. Fortunately, that is changing.

Leave a comment

Do you think the issue of abuse will be an important factor when choosing the next pope? Is it a priority for the Church at this time?

Abuse and its cover-up have been one of the deepest crises the Church has experienced in recent decades. It has affected not only the victims and their families, but also the moral credibility of the entire institution.

Therefore, in the current ecclesial consciousness, this issue is not secondary, but central. When the time comes to elect the next pope, the cardinal electors will know that the people of God—and the entire world—expect leadership that will decisively continue the reforms begun, that will not tolerate cover-ups, and that will promote a genuine culture of care.

It is not enough that the future pope have no negative record on this issue; a clear, courageous, and committed stance on prevention will be expected of him.

Protecting the most vulnerable is a matter of fidelity to the Gospel. This conviction will undoubtedly shape the profile of the next pontiff.

Share The Pillar

The Anglo-Saxon concept of zero tolerance is what many abuse survivors are asking for.

How do you maintain due process for priests and zero tolerance at the same time?

The concept of zero tolerance has been adopted by many survivors as a moral and practical demand: no more cover-ups, no more justifications, no more transfers of abusers. In that sense, it is absolutely legitimate and necessary.

But it is sometimes misinterpreted as implying immediate expulsion without investigation. That would be incompatible with due process, which is both a legal and ethical principle.

The key is to act firmly but fairly. When a credible allegation is received, the accused must be preemptively removed from ministry while an investigation is carried out, and the process must be carried out swiftly, impartially, and professionally. If responsibility is proven, then yes: the consequence must be clear and definitive. But if there is insufficient evidence, the presumption of innocence must be respected.

Zero tolerance, properly understood, means zero cover-ups, zero negligence, zero impunity. It does not mean zero rights. Victims need justice, and so do the accused. Both deserve reliable, humane, and transparent procedures.

Pope Francis approved several laws and rules regarding accountability for bishops. Yet Bishop Zanchetta, for example, has not gone through canonical proceedings, and instead of imprisoning him after his sentencing, the Church has requested house arrest, most of which he spent in Rome.

Can the Church continue to operate this way under future popes?

I don't know the details of Bishop Zanchetta's case, so I don't feel in a position to give an informed opinion on that specific case. However, I can affirm that the Church can no longer afford to act as if certain figures are above scrutiny.

Without a doubt, the next pope is expected to be clear and firm: not only by promulgating new norms, but also with concrete gestures that demonstrate that justice is applied without distinction. Any poorly managed exception jeopardizes all the progress made so far in prevention and accountability.

Canonical justice and civil justice must collaborate, not contradict each other. And today, public perception carries immense weight. Therefore, the future pontiff must create not only more effective laws, but also a true culture of accountability at the highest levels of the Church.