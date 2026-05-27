Speculation began soon after Pope Leo’s election last year about the appointments the pontiff would soon make within the structures of the Roman curia.

Pope Leo greets members of the Roman curia at Christmas, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media.

But while anticipation mounted in Leo’s early months, the pope demonstrated soon that he would make changes slowly. And even while there were at his election, several curial prefects beyond the customary retirement age of 75 or with soon-to-expire periods of services, the pontiff has appointed to date only three new prefects, and a new papal chief of staff.

Moreover, only one of Pope Leo’s new appointments was a vacancy inherited from Francis, as he appointed Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O. Carm. to replace him in his old position as prefect of the Dicastery for the Bishops.

The other changes were the appointment to Iannone’s old post at the Dicastery for Legislative Texts of Archbishop Anthony Randazzo, the appointment of Archbishop Paolo Rudelli as papal chief of staff after Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra was appointed as apostolic nuncio to Italy, and Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín’s nod as new papal almoner, after Cardinal Konrad Krajewski was appointed as Archbishop of Lodz.

All the other prefects who have passed retirement age remain in their posts, while others are nearing either the customary retirement age or the end of their five-year terms.

The pope need eventually have to decide whether to extend them or appoint replacements. But which prefects and pro-prefects are close to, or already past, retirement age — and which are nearing the end of their terms?

The Pillar takes a look.

The retirees

Currently, there are five curial prefects serving past the retirement age established in the personnel regulation of the Roman curia:

Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, who is 76 years old.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity, who is 76 years old.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, who is 78 years old.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, who is 78 years old.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, who is 79 years old.

Three prefects in that group are currently serving on expired terms: Cardinal Arthur Roche, whose term expired on May 27, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, whose term expired on October 15, and Cardinal Kurt Koch, whose term expired on July 1st.

The oldest in the group is (Pillar reader) Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ, as he turns 80 on July 18, the age in which cardinals lose conclave voting rights.

And while 75 is the statutory resignation age for the senior-most curial officials, the pope can allow them to continue serving in their posts at his discretion. Such extensions, however, are rarely granted beyond 80 years old, when membership in Roman dicasteries automatically ceases absent an intervention from the pope.

The last two prefects to serve beyond age 80 were Cardinal Angelo Amato and Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmiero in 2018, who each served a few months after their 80th birthdays that year.

For his part, Czerny has given no signs of slowing down. He collaborated in drafting the pope’s encyclical Magnifica humanitas and was just appointed coordinator of the Vatican’s interdicasterial commission on AI.

While Roche’s name has been most often linked to speculation about replacement, Koch is also a particular case that makes him a candidate for replacement: He’s past retirement age, he’s on an expired term, and he’s the sole curial prefect originally appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to his post — Koch was first made prefect in 2010 and remained in his position throughout Francis’ pontificate.

Getting close

Three prefects are close to retirement age:

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World of the Dicastery for Evangelization, is 74 years old.

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, who is also 74 years old.

Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, who is 69 years old.

While Ruffini is younger than the other two prefects nearing retirement age, lay curial officials tender their resignation at 70 years old, which means Ruffini will do so on Oct. 4. Fisichella and You will present their resignation on August 25 and November 17, respectively. You’s term is also set to expire on June 11.

Middle term

There are four other prefects whose terms will expire in one or two years.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect for the Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Dicastery for Evangelization, whose term expires on June 5, 2027.

Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, whose term expires on September 26, 2027.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, whose term expires on November 21, 2027.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, whose term expires on July 1, 2028.

As none of them are close to retirement age, Pope Leo could choose to extend their service for an additional five years. Moreover, Tagle is widely considered to be close to the pope, while Tolentino is one of the youngest prefects in the Roman curia at just 60 years old, which makes them both likely to be extended.

While there’s been a lot of speculation about Cardinal Fernández’s job, signs seem to indicate that the pope will at least allow him to serve his first full-five year term. In any case, Fernández will only be 65 once his term expires, so he could be renewed for another two five-year terms before he has to present his resignation.

Secretariat of State

The Secretariat of State is a different case, because its senior officials do not serve fixed five-year terms in the same way as most of the rest of the Roman Curia. While the secretary of each section of the Secretariat of State customarily serves for five to seven years, those officials are not appointed to a specific five-year term in the way most prefects and secretaries are.

Archbishop Paolo Rudelli was appointed as sostituto of the Secretariat of State on March 30 and is just 55 years old, so he is unlikely to go anywhere in the next five years. Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations is 72 years old and has already served in his post for 12 years.

But considering Gallagher’s age, it is unlikely that he will be transferred from his current position to serve a shortened term or past retirement age elsewhere.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is 71 years old, is in a similar position. Secretaries of State are usually replaced soon after a new pope is elected.

Cardinal Agostino Casaroli was appointed slightly over a year after Pope St. John Paul II was elected, as was Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, SDB after Benedict XVI’s election.

If history served as a guide, Parolin could expect to be replaced soon. But there is no indication that Pope Leo intends to do so, which could mean Parolin will remain in post until he reaches retirement age.

Forever young?

There are five prefects who were appointed in the last few months of Francis’ pontificate or have been appointed by Pope Leo. None of them are close to retirement age. Therefore, their replacement is unlikely unless they are appointed to some other senior curial position.