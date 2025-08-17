The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fr Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr Jedidiah Tritle
6m

I guess it's too much to ask that we get the convicted rapists out of the Priesthood

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Father G.'s avatar
Father G.
17m

—-“Others finally saw it as a sign of hope for the perpetrators of abuse who had served their sentence and are experiencing a very trying social death. Here, I must ask forgiveness from the one I named and in whom I trust, for not having been able to find the rightful place to which he is entitled,” the archbishop added.“

Sanctimonious crap.

Respectfully, Your Excellency, spare us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture