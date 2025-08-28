The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe McCarthy's avatar
Joe McCarthy
2h

Take this an appreciation post for the staff of the Pillar and Catholic journalists everywhere who have to cover this. Your work often requires you to look at the ugliest corners of an institution we all love and uncover things that we all loathe. It’s hard work-I can think of a few journalists whose work caused them to lose the faith entirely.

I think I am numb to reading about the abuse scandal at this point, but I can barely read about this story. I cannot imagine trying to cover it professionally.

Obviously our prayers should be focused on the victims and clergy in Minnesota that must tend to their flock… but let’s all say a quick prayer for the people that have to look at this evil on our behalf.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
2h

https://youtu.be/OE2qBuD52TU?si=-amzijz8lEdU4hg2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture