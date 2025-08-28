In the wake of the first mass shooting inside a U.S. Catholic church, leaders of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will be occupied in weeks to come with funerals, hospital visits, prayer services, and coordinating counseling and pastoral care for the community impacted by the tragedy.

Annunciation Catholic Church. Courtesy photo/Facebook.

At the same time, Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, where the shooting took place, will be the center of a federal investigation, as the FBI has said it will investigate the Aug. 27 shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

But as the community moves forward, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will eventually address the church at Annunciation Parish itself — and that likely mean making use of a rite aimed to address the spiritual harm of Wednesday’s shooting, including the desecration of the church building.

The Pillar explains.

Leave a comment

What is the desecration of a church?

Canon law explains that sacred places — churches, chapels, or oratories — “are violated by gravely injurious actions done in them with scandal to the faithful, actions which, in the judgment of the local ordinary, are so grave and contrary to the holiness of the place that it is not permitted to carry on worship in them until the damage is repaired by a penitential rite according to the norm of the liturgical books.”

In other words, when something harmful is done in a church, the diocesan bishop might decide that harm was so grave as to require a penitential liturgy aimed at addressing that harm — and that Mass can’t be celebrated in the church until that happens.

The Ceremonial of Bishops elaborates on when such a penitential rite could be needed in a church.

“Crimes committed in a church affect and do injury to the entire Christian community, which the church building in a sense symbolizes and represents.”

The ceremonial lists the types of crimes that might qualify as the desecration of a church, namely:

“Those that do grave dishonor to the sacred mysteries, especially to the eucharistic species, and are committed to show contempt for the Church, or are crimes that are serious offenses against the dignity of the person and of society.”

Church of the Annunciation, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Courtesy photo/Facebook.

Was Annunciation Church desecrated?

That’s up to the Archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis archdiocese has not yet confirmed to The Pillar that Archbishop Bernard Hebda has formally determined the church has met the criteria of desecration.

But in his homily during a prayer service Wednesday evening, Hebda said Annunciation Church had been “horribly desecrated by the loss of these lives and by such senseless violence.”

And given the violence committed against school children and other parishioners there, it seems likely that Hebda will make use of the rite for a “public prayer after the desecration of a church,” especially because the Ceremonial of Bishops specifically calls for its use in light of “serious offenses against the dignity of the person” — which would seem necessarily to include shooting indiscriminately at persons.

Of course, the Minnesota shooter’s motives continue to emerge — and seem to involve explicitly anti-Christian sentiment — but determining whether a church was desecrated does not depend necessarily on the motives of a person who committed a serious crime in the church.

What happens if a church is desecrated?

The Ceremonial of Bishops explains that “reparation for the desecration of a church is to be carried out with a penitential rite celebrated as soon as possible. Until that time neither the Eucharist nor any other sacrament or rite is to be celebrated in the church.”

The rubrics indicate an important community role the penitential rite.

“It is fitting that the bishop of the diocese preside at the rite of reparation,” the ceremonial explains. “This will demonstrate that not only the immediate community but the entire diocesan Church joins in the rite and is ready for repentance and conversion.”

Of course, that does not necessarily mean that the entire community is responsible for the desecration of the church. Instead, it means the whole community is invited to invoke Christ’s mercy over the harm of the desecration, to join with Christ in penance, as a participation in the cross.

When the rite takes place, the altar is stripped bare, without altar cloth or candles, and other “customary signs of joy and gladness” — like flowers or decorations — are removed.

The penitential rite can take place during a Mass or a liturgy of the word, though the Ceremonial of Bishops expresses a preference for using the rite in the context of Mass.

There are several options for beginning the rite.

In one, the diocesan bishop leads a procession of the entire affected community into the desecrated church, while the litany of saints is sung.

Because of what has happened, the bishop does not reverence the altar as the rite begins. Instead, he proceeds to his chair, blesses water, and sprinkles the congregation, the altar, and the walls of the desecrated church, as a sign of both “penance” and “purification.”

From that point, in the context of a Mass, the readings — which focus on the forgiveness of sins — take place with the still bare altar. If a litany of saints began the Mass, the intercessions are omitted. But before the Liturgy of the Eucharist begins, the altar — having been sprinkled already with holy water — is covered with an altar cloth, and possibly candles and an altar cross. At that point, with everything prepared, the bishop kisses the altar and the Mass “continues in the usual way.”

If the Eucharist itself was desecrated, the ritual calls for the Mass to end with “exposition and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.”

After the penitential rite, it is customary for the community to celebrate the renewed blessing of the sacred space.

Is this kind of thing common?

Well, it does happen.

In June 2023, in fact, a penitential rite was conducted at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome after a naked man climbed onto the church’s main altar, in an apparent protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In another high profile case, an entire altar was in 2020 replaced in a Louisiana parish, after a priest engaged in sexual acts atop it with two women, and a penitential rite was conducted in the parish. In 2022, Travis Clark, by then laicized, told a Louisiana news station that he had struggled with loneliness, especially in the “height of the pandemic.”

In a white paper on the topic, the U.S. bishops’ conference says there have been almost 400 acts of vandalism, arson, or “destruction” in Catholic churches since 2020. While not all have been formally determined to be “desecration,” several have, and have been followed up by penitential rites of blessing.

When will the Minneapolis church be open for worship?

That’s not clear. A criminal investigation is still taking place inside the church, and a spokesman for the archdiocese told The Pillar that it’s not clear when worship might begin again in the church, and that the parish is making plans for worship in an alternative location this weekend.

What has Archbishop Hebda said about the shooting?

On Wednesday afternoon, Hebda offered a statement “begging for prayers” in the wake of the violence at the Minneapolis parish.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda during an Aug. 27 prayer service.

And in a prayer service Wednesday evening, the archbishop’s homily focused on the love of God:

“We come together in our trials, and we trust that God will answer us. That he will hear our pain, that he will hear our prayers, especially for those who were most affected by today’s [events],” the archbishop said. “For most of us, we turn away in the presence of pain and suffering — it’s a natural response for all of us. We turn the head, cover the eyes.”

“And yet,” he said, “the Gospel of the Annunciation reminds us that we have a God who doesn’t turn away from pain. In fact, we have a God who embraces pain. We have a God who took on weak human flesh. How much more vulnerable could our God become than to become an infant or to dwell in the womb … to need a mother and a father, and then to live in such a way that he would be put to death on a cross?”

“Jesus knew that.”

“We have a God who embraces us in our pain. Jesus did that not because he likes pain but because he loves all of us. He loves those children who were in that church this morning. He loves their families. He loves the shooter. He loves all of us, brothers and sisters,” Hebda said.

“And it was out of that love that he, on that day of the Annunciation, took on human flesh — took flesh in Mary’s womb, so that he could be with us in moments like we’re experiencing this evening — moments of great pain, of great puzzlement.”

“Nobody has the right words this evening, but we know that we have a God who loves us and who’s with us even as we suffer.”

upgrade your subscription