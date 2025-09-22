The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Roddy's avatar
Helen Roddy
4h

So you need to give someone who defies the church and her mission an award to have meaningful life changing dialogue? This is exactly why the church is considered irrelevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALT's avatar
ALT
4h

If "dialogue" and "award" are synonymous, when is the SSPX going to get an award? I don't think that would be appropriate at this point, but it sounds like + Cupich does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture