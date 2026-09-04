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Jack Edmondson's avatar
Jack Edmondson
3h

I just bought a copy of AL a week ago. It's a very large encyclical with tons of content, so I'm curious if the Holy Father is hoping to get people to focus on a lot of the other ideas and not just the controversial part. People said Magnifica Humanitas was long, but the book I have of AL is noticeably thicker.

And FWIW, the "controversy" was silly from the get-go. Reduced culpability just means that their irregular state *in certain individual cases* can be venial and not mortal sin. People act like Pope Francis spoke out of both sides of his mouth, as if he suddenly decided these relationships are A-OK, when in reality it was just pointing out that it's possible that these couples not be in a state of mortal sin per se. It is about giving people the grace of the sacraments where possible so that they can actually live in chastity when they are not in a state of mortal sin. It's not about telling people that they don't have to change, or God accepts their relationship as-is. It's true this is a change in the discipline of the Church, but that's all it is. It's not a doctrinal change. A disciplinary change where the Pope felt it was better to err on the side of liberality of openness, even knowing that there may be cases of sacrilege where pastoral discernment isn't perfect.

I hope that the Holy Father gives the controversial aspect a very concise and clear remark and then goes on to focus on other issues around the family.

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