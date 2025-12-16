When the topic of AI comes up in conversation, I tell people that we should kill it before it kills us. I am only half joking. Some days it’s less than half.

Now, I have read and listened to some of the “doomers” who believe that AI will bring the end of the human race. They say this would likely occur after the development of artificial superintelligence makes AI “conscious” and it decides that it should kill off the human race in order to have a monopoly over energy resources. But that’s a discussion for another time.

I understand that AI is here to stay and will continue its quick infiltration into more and more aspects of our lives. I know that there are many ways that this technology can be useful and I would be foolish to never use it.

So this summer I finally chose to voluntarily dip my toe into the world of AI.