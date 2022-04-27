All roads lead where?
The Pillar Podcast Ep. 67
On this week’s episode of The Pillar Podcast, Ed and JD talk about the Eucharistic revival, Ed’s need for a hobby, JD’s need to delegate, and the renewal of Vos estis lux mundi.
This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the Petrus Development Conference 2022, June 13-15 in Naples, Florida.
To register, use coupon code PILLAR at petrusdevelopment.com/pdc22
