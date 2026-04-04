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Stenny's avatar
Stenny
1d

My speculation is that a large chunk of the early-2000s numbers were conversions of convenience. Specifically: non-Catholics formally converting when marrying a Catholic, even when the Catholic is barely practicing. As the culture has changed, fewer people get married, fewer people expect to have church weddings, fewer people expect religious alignment when barely practicing, and these conversions of convenience become much less frequent. What has really stood out about the recent surge is the feeling that these are conversions of conviction, rather than conversions of convenience.

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Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.'s avatar
Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.
1d

I think it could be helpful to put these numbers in context of Catholics per capita, especially to take into account the decline in numbers due to deaths. To my mind, this would be a measure of "impact": how many people are coming into the Church in proportion to the size of the Church in a given area. Then one could do a qualitative assessment to see why particular areas indicate the biggest impact of the Church's presence.

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