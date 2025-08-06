A group of religious sisters say they will remain in their mission in north Benin despite a series of kidnappings of Christians in the area and the nuncio’s recommendation to leave the region.

Sisters of the Company of the Savior after the confirmation of a group of students. Courtesy photo.

The superior of the Company of the Savior, Sr. Mercedes Díez C.S., said in an Aug. 5 statement that a group of sisters serving the area has "expressly manifested their desire to remain with the Christians of Kalalé,” a small town in one of the few majority-Muslim regions in the country, in which the sisters run an all-girls boarding school.

The sisters have led a school in Kalalé, Benin since 2012, which they founded after previously collaborating in a local mission led by the Society of African Missions.

Benin is one of the poorest countries in Africa, with one of the lowest indexes of human development in the world, a literacy rate of less than 50%, and a life expectancy of just 61 years.

Around 52% of the country’s population is Christian; more than half of Benin’s Christians are Catholic.

Around 27% of the country’s population is Muslim, while the rest practices traditional religions. Islam is concentrated in the north of the country, where Kalalé is located. More than 70% of the population in Kalalé is Muslim.

Sisters of the Company of the Savior with some lay collaborators. Courtesy photo.

While religious coexistence is generally peaceful, the presence of Islamic terrorist groups has grown in the past few years, especially in towns close to the border with Nigeria, including Kalalé.

And violence began to accelerate in the area last month.

“On Sunday, July 27, a group of Nigerian terrorists burst into a church in a town near Kalalé and kidnapped six people, one of which is a member of our Catholic community,” the statement said.

“The situation in the area is dangerous. [But] the sisters of the Company expressly manifested their desire to remain there with the Christians of Kalalé” Díez added.

The sisters are known in Kalalé for their evangelization work, baptizing and confirming dozens of students, parents, and school staff members without a Christian background each year.

Their community statement added that “the apostolic nuncio of His Holiness in Benin, worried for the security of the sisters, due to them being religious and foreign, recommended that they leave the area temporarily. We are in continuous contact with the Bishop of the Diocese of N’Dali, who will indicate what they might do.”

While Benin is not a terrorism hotspot, terrorist groups, including Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and the Islamic State in the Sahel Region, have recently grown its presence, leading to an increase in terrorist attacks, and leading to security concerns for Christians in the area.

Just in 2025, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin — a jihadist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda —- has killed some 100 soldiers in two attacks.

The Company of the Savior was founded by Ven. María Félix Torres in August 1934, when she took private vows along with another sister to start the community, which was officially approved as a religious congregation in 1952.

The congregation has over 100 sisters working mostly in their own schools in Madrid, Barcelona, and Lérida in Spain, Maracaibo and Caracas in Venezuela, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Stamford in Connecticut, and Kalalé in Benin.

The community is well-known in Spain as a growing congregation with numerous young vocations coming mostly from Madrid and Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Evangelization in Benin dates back to 1860, when the Society of African Missions started its mission to West Africa.