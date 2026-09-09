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User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
10h

According to +Parolin, this is a “very delicate, very complex question that we need to face with a lot of discretion and a lot of wisdom.” No it's not. The Andorran government wants to kill babies. That's not complicated, it's just plain evil.

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Stephan's avatar
Stephan
6h

We're now at a point where it's clear that, especially in Europe and the Americas, these politicians do not care at all what the Church thinks, unless it gives them cover for a rare shared agenda item.

I think it's time we end all this nonsense cooperation, especially when it leads to these injustices. If the state of Andorra was voting to decriminalize spousal abuse, would this be a "delicate issue?" Of course not!

I'm reading this alongside the news out of the EU and Belgium specifically this week in regards to erasing baptismal records. That's another thing the Church needs to flat-out resist, and accept the consequences. Enough capitulating to the secular order which seeks to undermine human good.

And, if anyone thinks otherwise, I have a similarly low view of the USCCB's cooperation with various governors in the USA as well.

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