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Jon's avatar
Jon
5d

"all of this is going to be blown apart over a romantic entanglement"

5 different women is a not a single "romantic entanglement" and doing so while administering the sacrament of confession is reprehensible, if not demonic. So let's call a spade a spade.

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Tracy Brophy's avatar
Tracy Brophy
4d

May God bring His Light into this situation, so all facts can be fully known and properly handled. And may He give us all courage during painful times like this to remember He has already triumphed.

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