Last week, the United States and Israel launched a series of coordinated strikes on Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian regime officials, including the country’s theocratic leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by attacking Israel and American military bases and embassies in several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

In total, more than a thousand people have been killed in the initial attacks and Iran’s retaliatory strikes, leading many in the international community — including the Vatican — to issue calls for peace.

Among the countries affected by the violence is the United Arab Emirates, which has been under attack from Iran since Feb. 28, although its air defenses have intercepted most Iranian missiles.

The Pillar spoke with Bishop Paolo Martinelli, OFM Cap., apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, which includes the UAE, Oman, and Yemen, about the current situation in the vicariate and the Church’s work for peace in the region. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai. Credit: JD Flynn / Pillar Media.

What’s the situation on the ground in the vicariate today? Have all the countries of the vicariate been attacked?

The Apostolic Vicariate comprises three countries: the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Yemen. The United Arab Emirates has been under attack since the beginning of the conflict, starting on Saturday, February 28.

The largest cities, especially Abu Dhabi and Dubai, were particularly targeted. However, the defense system responded very effectively, and essentially all the attacks were intercepted. Therefore, although people are worried, they also feel well protected by the state.

In Oman, there have been some sporadic attacks, but the situation appears calmer. In Yemen, there are currently no reports of attacks. However, the situation remains very complex due to the more than 10 years of civil war that have deeply affected the country.

Share

Have you been able to travel to the other countries in the vicariate, or have you been forced to stay in the UAE due to the situation? What do your priests in the other countries of the vicariate say?

When the conflict erupted, I was in Al Ain, a city near the border with Oman, where I was carrying out a pastoral visit. I was able to attend all the scheduled meetings without any difficulties. Afterward, I returned to Abu Dhabi.

From there, I remain in constant contact with our parish priests, who keep me regularly informed about the situation. Our churches remain open and the liturgical services continue to take place as usual. Following the indications of the civil authorities, we are avoiding events that could involve large gatherings.

In the churches of the larger cities attendance has somewhat decreased, while in other cities and in Oman the situation remains largely normal.

None of our churches were damaged, and to date we have not received any reports of any of our faithful being injured in the attacks.

Leave a comment

What is the role of the Catholic Church in working for peace in these countries?

The very day this conflict started, I wrote a message to all our faithful, asking everyone to remain calm and to trust in the Lord, to stay united in prayer and to show solidarity with those in need. I invited all the faithful to pray the rosary every day, in their families and within the communities. I know that several groups of faithful are also meeting online to pray together.

As a Church we are called to continue on the path of dialogue, especially interreligious dialogue. It is essential to prevent any ideological use of religion and to avoid the nationalistic exploitation of faith.

Cultivating good relationships among people of different faiths is particularly important today. This dialogue must not take place only at an institutional level, but also in daily life, since we share our lives with people of different religions at work, at school, and in society.

In this regard, I’d like to recall the path indicated by the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Abu Dhabi in 2019. The document clearly rejects and delegitimizes any instrumental use of religion, especially the use of violence in the name of God. At the same time, it invites religions to work together in promoting a more fraternal, just, and supportive society.

Pope Leo spoke on Sunday at the end of the Angelus prayer with words that clearly indicate the Church’s position and the path that must be taken. His heartfelt appeal is to return immediately to dialogue between the parties and to the patient work of diplomacy.

Peace and stability cannot be achieved through mutual threats. Rather, we must promote the concrete good of peoples who long for peaceful coexistence. I believe that wherever the Church is present, it must promote this vision.

Give a gift subscription

Have you been in touch with Cardinal Mathieu in Tehran and Cardinal Pizzaballa in the Holy Land? Do you know how they and their local clergy are faring?

I know Cardinal Mathieu, but I have not had the opportunity to speak with him recently. His situation is quite unique, as the number of faithful in his care is very small. Cardinal Pizzaballa, on the other hand, is the president of our Episcopal Conference, the Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Region (CELRA), and we are in contact.

We have also exchanged information in recent days. However, our situations are very different, both in terms of our relations with the authorities and with regard to the population and the presence of Christians.

I have always appreciated Cardinal Pizzaballa’s realism and his deeply faith-rooted perspective on the situation, which leads him to act with both prudence and determination.

Share The Pillar

Two of the countries in the vicariate, the UAE and Oman, are among the safest, most stable countries in the region. Suffering these attacks and being in the middle of an armed conflict are new experiences for them. Are you preparing for a longer period of instability in the region or do you think it will finish soon?

I think it is important to emphasize that the experience of these past few days has shown the great capacity of these two countries to respond to and manage the situation. This has reassured the population, despite the ongoing threats.

As for the future, I believe it is still too early to draw any conclusions. The coming weeks will likely be crucial in understanding the direction this long-troubled region may take. What seems clear is that continued instability will not benefit anyone. For this reason, it is essential to return as soon as possible to dialogue and diplomacy.

Leave a comment

What can Catholics throughout the world do for those caught in the middle of this violence?

I believe that the first task for Christians is to pray unceasingly for peace. A large international movement of prayer for peace is not only a religious reality, but also a significant cultural and social contribution.

At the same time, I believe that all Catholics should be committed to promoting dialogue among people of different faiths in the various areas of daily life. Unfortunately, many prejudices still exist. For this reason, we must foster mutual understanding and respect, as well as concrete collaboration in promoting the common good.

I also believe that Catholics in the Middle East and around the world can draw inspiration from Saint Francis of Assisi, whose eighth centenary of death we are celebrating this year.

He was a man of peace and reconciliation: he was able to meet Sultan Malik al-Kamil and enter into dialogue with him and with the Muslim world, and promoted a vision of universal brotherhood and forgiveness.

For this reason, I often invite the faithful to pray with the words attributed to the Saint of Assisi: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” May Saint Francis inspire new paths of peace and harmony among peoples.