The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has elected Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City as its next president, with Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas selected as the new vice president.

Archbishop Paul Coakley. Credit: Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

The election took place Nov. 11, during the conference’s fall plenary assembly.

Since none of the 10 bishop candidates on the ballot received a majority of votes in the first two rounds of voting, the third round then became a run-off between the two candidates who had received the most votes, Coakley and Flores.

Coakley was elected on the third ballot by a vote of 128-109.

Until recently, it was customary for the USCCB’s sitting vice president to be elected to the next term of the presidency. But that pattern has broken down in the past 15 years.

In this year’s election, the conference’s sitting vice president, Archbishop William Lori, was not eligible to become president, as he was past the age limit for election.

Coakley has served as Archbishop of Oklahoma City since 2011.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1955, Coakley attended the University of Kansas, where he took part in the university’s Integrated Humanities Program.

He was ordained a priest in 1983 and was appointed bishop of Salina in 2004.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Coakley to be archbishop of Oklahoma City in 2010, and he was installed in 2011.

His episcopal motto is Duc in Altum (Put out into the deep), from Christ’s invitation to the apostles in the Gospel of Luke.

Coakley’s three-year presidential term will begin at the conclusion of this year’s plenary assembly.

Since Coakley has been serving as secretary of the USCCB, a term that has not yet ended, his replacement will be selected in a conference vote Wednesday.

Flores was born in 1961 in Palacios, Texas. He was ordained a priest in 1988 and served various roles in the Diocese of Corpus Christi before being sent to study in Rome. He later taught at the University of St. Thomas in Houston and served as a formator and vice-rector of St. Mary’s Seminary.

In 2006, Pope Benedict named Flores auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Detroit. In 2009, he appointed him bishop of Brownsville.

At 64 years old, Flores will be eligible for election to the USCCB presidency when his three-year term as vice president concludes.