The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GrantEd's avatar
GrantEd
13mEdited

I agree that God calls us to show mercy, and I do hope that Fr. Spina has repented. No sin is beyond the forgiveness of God.

But from what I understand, Fr. Spina was convicted for having raped a single victim multiple times while he was a pastor and high school chaplain. He showed a pattern of the most egregious sexual abuse --- the repeated rape of a minor --- while he was in not one, but two positions of authority to abuse many others. How did he act toward others in the years leading up to this? In the years during this? In the years following this? I personally have a hard time believing that this was an isolated (repeated) incident. Especially in light of the testimony at his trial that he took no responsibility for his actions, and that he was at risk of committing similar assaults.

To me, the Archbishop's comments seem intended to suggest that Fr. Spina has spent 30 years repenting for this one (repeated) sin. But while the rapes occurred 30 years ago, Fr. Spina was not arrested, charged, or convicted for 10 years (at a trial, during which others testified that he still took no responsibility for his actions). Maybe he converted during his time in prison, but after his 4-year prison sentence, he returned to parish ministry --- *children's ministry* --- for another 5 to 6 years, which suggests that still neither he nor his superiors really understood the gravity of his offense. And that was less than 10 years ago.

But even if we give the Archbishop and Fr. Spina the greatest benefit of the doubt and the most lenient judgment of charity, I believe the Archbishop is still making a grave error to appoint Fr. Spina as chancellor. Regardless of whether the Archbishop views it as a promotion, that is in fact what it is. And the promotion undermines the Church's credibility as to her reform, and her witness to the rights of victims and the protection of minors and adults from clerical abuse. For that reason alone --- even if Fr. Spina has privately come to Jesus, repented, made atonement to his victim(s), and is leading a sanctifying, grace-filled life --- he should not be publicly elevated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bladizzle's avatar
Bladizzle
24mEdited

It would have been so much better if the Archbishop was up front with the parishioners of his Archdiocese before making this appointment. I know that the mainstream press would try to make it sound like Fr Spina was put in charge of youth ministry or otherwise misrepresent the nature of his role. But now this looks like damage control when something was covered up. Perception becomes reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture