Pope Leo XIV named Archbishop Filippo Iannone on Friday as the new prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, the most senior appointment of his pontificate to date.

Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O.Carm., the new prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. Credit: Screenshot from @VaticanNewsIT YouTube channel.

Iannone, an Italian Carmelite who has served as prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts since 2018, fills a vacancy created in May when Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the previous prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, was elected as Pope Leo XIV.

Iannone, 67, will also be the president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, the Vatican said Sept. 26.

Iannone was born in Naples in 1957, made his perpetual vows in the Carmelite order in 1980, and was ordained a priest in 1982.

After serving as judicial vicar and vicar general of the Naples archdiocese, he became an auxiliary bishop of Naples in 2001, and then became the Bishop of Sora-Aquino-Montecorvo, in Italy’s Lazio region, in 2009.

In 2012, he was named the vice regent of the Diocese of Rome, becoming the third in command in the diocese, after the pope and the cardinal vicar.

Cardinal Agostino Vallini personally requested that Iannone serve as his vice regent after they worked together for years in the Archdiocese of Naples and out of appreciation for his work ethic and capacity as a canonist.

Iannone’s work as vice regent included the handling of a corruption case at the Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata, after the hospital went into bankruptcy when its chief executive took money from the facility. Iannone was responsible for handling the canonical-religious issues at the hospital.

In 2017, he became the adjunct secretary of the then-Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, and succeeded Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio as the council’s president a year later.

During his tenure as secretary and prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, Iannone rejected a push for radical reforms of the Code of Canon Law, several Vatican sources told The Pillar. The reforms were advocated by Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J., one of Pope Francis’ most trusted canonical advisers.

Unlike many other curial heads, Iannone was not elevated to the rank of cardinal.

Iannone also has a track record as a critic of the German “synodal way,” a controversial 2019-2023 initiative that brought together bishops and select lay people to discuss sweeping changes to Catholic teaching and practice.

In September 2019, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the then head of the bishops’ dicastery, wrote a letter to Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the then president of the German bishops’ conference, criticizing the initiative.

The letter was accompanied by a four-page legal assessment of the initiative’s draft statutes, signed by Iannone in his capacity as president of the legislative texts dicastery.

“It is easy to see that these themes do not only affect the Church in Germany but the universal Church and — with few exceptions — cannot be the object of the deliberations or decisions of a particular Church without contravening what is expressed by the Holy Father in his letter,” Iannone wrote.

“Synodality in the Church, to which Pope Francis refers often, is not synonymous with democracy or majority decisions,” Iannone noted, adding that even when a Synod of Bishops meets in Rome, “it is up to the Pontiff to present the results.”

“The synodal process must take place within a hierarchically structured community,” he concluded.

Iannone reportedly oversaw the 2023 revision of Vos estis lux mundi, a papal document that established procedures for investigating allegations of abuse or administrative negligence on the part of bishops and other leadership figures in the Church.

He also played a significant role in the creation of a new Book VI of the Code of Canon Law, which contains regulations on penal sanctions in the Church.

While Iannone’s tenure at the Dicastery for Legislative Texts was generally uncontentious, in October 2024 he gave an interview in the aftermath of a controversial abuse case that saw a public fracas between the Vatican’s Secretariat of State and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The case of the Argentine Ariel Alberto Príncipi had come to international attention after the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s disciplinary section voided an instruction from the papal chief of staff to return the laicized priest to ministry.

Príncipi was found guilty of the sexual abuse of minors and laicized by two canonical tribunals in his native Argentina in a trial and appeal authorized by the DDF, the Vatican department which has exclusive competence in cases of clerical abuse of minors.

But a Sept. 23 order signed by Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto at the Secretariat of State, ordered Príncipi’s reinstatement as a cleric following an “extraordinary procedure” exonerating the priest of abuse and instead finding him guilty only of being “very reckless.”

In an Oct. 19 interview with official Vatican media, Archbishop Filippo Iannone of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts pointed out that officials at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State can be legitimately involved in clerical abuse cases when they act as confidential couriers for decisions reached by other Vatican departments competent to deal with those cases.

Iannone acknowledged that the DDF had exclusive competence to handle cases of clerical sexual abuse of minors and was the proper department to consider any appeals from a convicted cleric.

Still, Iannone said, “it is also possible to request a review in the form of mercy; in this case, the procedure is ordinarily handled by the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, but it may also be entrusted to other bodies.”

“Given the confidential nature of such communications, the Secretariat of State coordinates the various instances and sends the relevant decisions for the execution of the adopted measures.”

The archbishop’s explanation appeared aimed at addressing speculation over Peña Parra’s role in the Príncipi case, suggesting he was merely acting as high-ranking intermediary for a decision from the Signatura, the Church’s canonical supreme court of appeal, which may have been the true author of the “extraordinary process” to overturn Príncipi’s conviction.

In practice, Iannone’s comments shifted the focus from the papal chief of staff onto Pope Francis himself.

Iannone observed that final appeals for mercy “may also be entrusted to other bodies” such as the Apostolic Signatura, but because such cases are under the exclusive authority of the DDF, they can only be entrusted to another such body by the pope personally — suggesting that Francis himself intervened in the case and cleared the way for Príncipi’s reinstatement, although the priest was convicted of abusing minors and laicized by two tribunals in the pope’s home country.

The Vatican also announced Sept. 26 that the Brazilian Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari will continue serving as the secretary of the Dicastery for Bishops and Fr. Ivan Kovac as undersecretary for a further five years.

Iannone is due to assume his new role Oct. 15.