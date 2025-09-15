The ongoing Islamist insurgency in Mozambique cannot be solved militarily, according to the Archbishop of Nampula, a city in the northern region of the country.

Archbishop Inácio Saure told The Pillar this week that attempts are not working to stem ongoing attacks on local Christians, which have claimed thousands of lives in the East African nation.

The archbishop warned against “simplistic” narratives or religious radicalism.

Catedral de Nossa Senhora da Fatima, Nampula, Mozambique. Courtesy photo.

Jihadist groups claiming allegiance to the Islamic State have spread terror across the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

Early attacks targeted mostly military forces, government structures and foreign companies, but the terrorists have since taken to targeting Christian sites, destroying Churches and missions, beheading Christians, and in 2022 executing an Italian Comboni missionary sister.

Archbishop Inácio Saure, originally from Cabo Delgado, now leads the Archdiocese of Nampula, south of the beleaguered province.

Although the former Portuguese colony of Mozambique is a mostly Christian country, Muslims make up the majority in the nation’s northern region. Christians and Muslims lived mostly in peace for centuries before the insurgency began in 2017, which has led many in the country, including the archbishop, to conclude that the root cause of the conflict is not exclusively religious.

“It is too simplistic to say that this is merely a question of religious radicalism. If we want to find a definitive solution for this problem then we need to help all those involved, including the ones doing the fighting, and we need to find the root causes.”

Archbishop Saure pointed to the discovery of natural resources in the region, saying that while the government has sold exploitation rights to large companies, this had not been done with transparency or benefit to the local communities.

At the same time, the Mozambican army has proved unequal to dealing with the threat posed by the jihadists, and even better armed and equipped Rwandan troops in the province at the invitation of the Mozambican government have not been able to slow the insurgency noticeably.

“I don’t believe in a military solution, I never have. I think we definitely have to think of a different approach. Many people are dying, many are being beheaded, and there is no end in sight. The military approach just brings more death. We need to attack the causes of this unrest,” said Archbishop Saure.

The insurgency in Cabo Delgado is estimated to have killed around 6,000 people and led to more than one million people being internally displaced over the past eight years, with Nampula being the second most affected region by the influx of IDPs after Cabo Delgado itself.

But in addition to grappling with the security situation there, the government has also been dealing with a wave of civil unrest and protests following elections in 2024.

The main opposition candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, claimed to have won the presidential vote, the candidate of the ruling Marxist party Frelimo was declared the winner, leading to weeks of riots and protests by Mondlane’s supporters. Close to 300 people were killed in the ensuing government crackdown.

Although the problems may seem unrelated, Archbishop Inácio Saure believes they are connected.

“Our country is rich in resources, yet around 70% of our population lives in extreme poverty, with less than a dollar per day,” he said, noting that the same neglect of social needs fueling the insurgency in Cabo Delgado is also behind the anger of the youth in the capital and the rest of the country.

The archbishop’s criticism of the way the government is handling both the political crisis and the conflict in Cabo Delgado has put him at odds with Frelimo, and he may already be paying the consequences for being outspoken.

Over the past months several Church properties in Nampula, including the grounds of the seminary, have been occupied by locals, who are mostly Muslim. The trespassers have damaged structures, built houses and in some cases even mosques.

“When we came to ask them to respect our private property they appeared with machetes and spears. They threatened us, and told us they were going to demolish the seminary,” Archbishop Saure said in a recent press conference which he convened to complain about the situation.

But a May 16 court order to evict the squatters has been ignored by the authorities, whom the bishop accuses of simply standing by.

Speaking to pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need, a Portuguese missionary in Mozambique said the authorities refuse to act because there is a “hidden hand behind the occupations, and that hand is, of course, Frelimo, which is sabotaging the solutions to the problem. Some say that this could be related to the bishops’ criticism about the social and political situation in the country.”

There is a history of clashes between bishops and the government in Mozambique. Luiz Fernando Lisboa was Bishop of Pemba, the diocese that covers Cabo Delgado, when the conflict began in 2017. He raised many of the same points as Archbishop Saure about the origin and possible solutions for the fighting.