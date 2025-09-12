The vice president of the Brazilian bishops’ conference has described as “unacceptable” Trump trade policies believed to have aimed at influencing a criminal trial of Brazil’s former president.

Archbishop Paulo Jackson de Sousa. Credit: Vatican Media

Speaking Friday to The Pillar, on the sidelines of a Lisbon meeting for bishops from Portuguese-speaking countries, Archbishop Paulo Jackson de Sousa of Olinda and Recife said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration had applied “unacceptable” forms of pressure on Brazilian institutions, via trade policies during the trial of the country’s former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Archbishop Jackson also warned of increasing political partisanship in Brazilian public life, including within Church institutions, and suggested bishops should work internationally to share approaches on bridging internal divisions and addressing public policy issues.

Leave a comment

—

The archbishop’s comments follow the Sept. 11 sentencing of Bolsonaro and other central figures convicted of an attempted military coup on January 8, 2023.

The archbishop said Friday morning that he had been up until the early hours to watch the sentencing of the former president.

“The impression I get is [that] this case has made the democratic institutions stronger. The attempted coup was thwarted, although unfortunately there was damage done to the Supreme Court, and both the executive and the legislative branches of government. All those who were identified were tried, with full rights to legal defense, and they were convicted,” Archbishop Paulo Jackson said.

Bolsonaro, a populist right-wing candidate, was president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023.

He was defeated in the 2022 elections by left-wing candidate Inácio Lula da Silva, though Bolsonaro has made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud over the outcome.

Lula had himself previously been jailed for corruption, but the Supreme Court later quashed the conviction on technicalities, releasing him from prison in 2019. By the time of his release, the statute of limitations had expired on most of his charges, so he was not tried again, and was left free to run against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s supporters scheduled a demonstration in the capital, Brasilia, on the first Sunday after Lula’s installation, which had taken place Jan. 1.

That demonstration descended into violence, with political and legal offices broken into and vandalized. Brazilian commentators and politicians drew parallels between the episode and the January 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors later claimed to have recovered evidence that the violence was intentional and had been organized by a cadre of Bolsonaro loyalists, apparently with the hope of instigating a military coup to overthrow Lula and reinstate Bolsonaro.

After his re-election last year, Donald Trump pledged support for Bolsonaro, a political ally, whose trial Trump called a “witch-hunt.”

Within Brazil, the 50% tariffs Trump levied on Brazilian exports to the U.S. were widely seen as a form of pressure on the legal system to get Bolsonaro acquitted.

“Countries are independent, institutions operate according to their own rules and their constitution. It is unacceptable for one country to try and exert pressure on another, especially using methods such as tariffs,” Archbishop Jackson told The Pillar.

The archbishop compared the attempted coup in Brazil with the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol:

“We did have an institutional crisis, but in the end our institutions came out stronger, more so than in the ‘biggest democracy in the world,’ as the USA likes to call itself, where almost the same thing happened and those responsible were not held accountable, and everything has been swept under the rug.”

The archbishop added that the Catholic Church in Brazil “continues to defend and strengthen the democratic rule of law, and that is what is important.”

Regarding the issue of trade tariffs, the archbishop said that “there were later attempts to roll them back, but the damage had already been done.”

Although Jackson said he welcomed the conviction of Bolsonaro and his co-conspirators, the archbishop said he recognizes that the Church in Brazil is far from united in that regard.

“The whole country is divided, and this is not something new, it dates back to the time of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Lula da Silva’s previous term. And the political polarization has not only infected society at large, but has seeped into our own ranks, our communities and our churches,” said the Archbishop.

“Some [Catholic] Church movements and Evangelical communities have adopted a more political stance, and if we compare it to previous decades, we can say that the polarization is much greater today than before.”

“The Catholic Church, through the bishops’ conference, has made a huge effort to minimize the consequences of this polarization,” he told The Pillar. “We are promoting a process of reconciliation and pacification, with full respect for institutions and the rule of law. This is a spiritual process which our communities have to be deeply involved in.”

The archbishop also noted that the Church in the United States also has experience dealing with political division and has clashed with the Trump administration over some of its policies, and said bishops from both nations should exchange perspectives and ideas. “I’m sure we could learn from them, and that might well happen, but nothing of the sort exists at the moment,” he said.

Brazil is the world’s largest Catholic country, with more than 100 million Catholics, according to 2022 statistics.