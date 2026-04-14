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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
16m

The darkly funny thing about this story is that we're talking about two bureaucratic institutions in Chicago, so they could both be lying through their teeth. I genuinely have no sense of who's telling the truth here.

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J. A. Siemer's avatar
J. A. Siemer
4m

Is there any way for us to have access to these supposed communications or budget reports? Would that be subject to FOIA?

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