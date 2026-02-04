The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Coggins's avatar
Will Coggins
2h

Laughed out loud at the description of that photo as “seemingly” doctored

Reply
Share
1 reply
Samuel J. Howard's avatar
Samuel J. Howard
2h

Previously, Chubb suggested that the Archdiocese had suspiciously close connections to a different coalition set up to pressure Chubb to pay.

Daily News: As the Catholic Church and its insurer fight over paying abuse victims, a new group sparks questions https://archive.ph/PMdib

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture