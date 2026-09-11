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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
1h

It’s interesting how even among practicing Catholics, what constitutes a “large family” varies significantly from parish to parish and diocese to diocese. Growing up in the diocese of Columbus, my family was considered one of the biggest families in the parish and we had 4 kids.

Now as an adult I live in the Diocese of Arlington in Northern VA, and 4 kids is more like average. Nobody would really talk about you having a large family until you’re at 6+ or so.

So anecdotally, Sunday Mass attendance I would say is poorly correlated with having a large family, because I think it is also poorly correlated with whether one actually follows the church’s teaching on birth control. Large families are more correlated with how well catechized people are, which has vast discrepancies across various parishes and dioceses. I grew up going to Mass every Sunday, but I didn’t really think of the Church’s teachings as much more than suggestions because I didn’t really grow up with anyone actually living them, whereas growing up around large faithful families begets more large faithful families. Large families being around makes it seem like a realistic option, instead of something weird. The witness of other people in our communities is very important.

(I don’t know for sure that people weren’t following the Church’s teachings were I grew up, but as a married father I am EXTREMELY skeptical that anyone with normal fertility following the Church’s teachings on birth control could only have 2 kids.)

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