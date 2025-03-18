Are more adults becoming Catholic?

A ceremony known as the Rite of Election, typically held around the First Sunday of Lent, offers an early glimpse of how many people will likely become Catholic in any given year.

A Rite of Election ceremony in Westminster Cathedral in London, England. © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk.

This year’s Rite of Election figures are still coming in from dioceses worldwide. But already the picture seems strikingly positive.

The Archdiocese of Detroit, for example, welcomed a total of 977 people at its March 8-9 Rite of Election ceremonies, the highest number since 2017.

They consisted of 400 catechumens, who will be baptized in their parishes at the Easter Vigil, and 577 candidates, who have already been baptized in another Christian tradition and will receive the remaining sacraments of initiation (Confirmation and the Eucharist).

Other dioceses, both in the U.S. and other countries, are also reporting comparable high figures at Rite of Election ceremonies. Let’s take a look at them, and then consider what they mean.

🇺🇸 United States

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

🇦🇺 Australia

Archdiocese of Sydney: A record 384 people, up from 266 people in 2024.

🇫🇷 France

🇮🇹 Italy

Diocese of Bolzano-Brixen: 5 catechumens, down from 10 catechumens in 2024.

🇵🇹 Portugal

Diocese of Algarve: 99 people (33 catechumens, 66 candidates), up from 62 people (28 catechumens, 24 candidates) in 2024.

What do the numbers mean?