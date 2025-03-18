Are more adults becoming Catholic?

A ceremony known as the Rite of Election, typically held around the First Sunday of Lent, offers an early glimpse of how many people will likely become Catholic in any given year.
This year’s Rite of Election figures are still coming in from dioceses worldwide. But already the picture seems strikingly positive.
The Archdiocese of Detroit, for example, welcomed a total of 977 people at its March 8-9 Rite of Election ceremonies, the highest number since 2017.
They consisted of 400 catechumens, who will be baptized in their parishes at the Easter Vigil, and 577 candidates, who have already been baptized in another Christian tradition and will receive the remaining sacraments of initiation (Confirmation and the Eucharist).
Other dioceses, both in the U.S. and other countries, are also reporting comparable high figures at Rite of Election ceremonies. Let’s take a look at them, and then consider what they mean.
🇺🇸 United States
Archdiocese of Baltimore, Maryland: 778 people (320 catechumens, 458 candidates), up from 669 people (244 catechumens, 425 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese of Boston, Massachusetts: 458 catechumens, up from 360 catechumens in 2024.
Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan: 977 people (400 catechumens, 577 candidates), up from 793 people (360 catechumens, 433 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky: 477 people (252 catechumens, 225 candidates), up from 367 people (201 catechumens, 166 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA: 17 people, up from 13 people in 2024.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 726 people (332 catechumens, 394 candidates), up from 659 people (312 catechumens, 347 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese of San Francisco, California: 653 people (384 candidates, 269 catechumens), up from 444 people (220 catechumens, 224 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.: More than 1,500 people, up from 1,350 people in 2024.
Diocese of Arlington, Virginia: 291 catechumens, up from 242 catechumens in 2024.
Diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 412 people (166 catechumens, 246 candidates), up from 405 people (142 catechumens, 263 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Cleveland, Ohio: 812 people (431 catechumens, 381 candidates), up from 545 people (286 catechumens, 259 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Evansville, Indiana: 241 people (115 catechumens, 126 candidates), up from 170 people (86 catechumens, 84 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Missouri: 424 people (221 catechumens, 203 candidates), up from 419 people in 2024.
Diocese of Lansing, Michigan: 633 people (251 catechumens, 382 candidates), “the highest number of Easter converts in over a decade.”
Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin: Around 270 people, up from 234 people in 2024.
Diocese of Orlando, Florida: More than 800 people, “an increase of almost 200 people, with 51% of the parishes in the diocese reporting growth.”
Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona: 1,116 people (702 catechumens, 414 candidates).
Diocese of Salt Lake City, Utah: 480 people (281 catechumens, 199 candidates), down from 698 people (556 catechumens, 142 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Venice in Florida: 552 people (240 catechumens, 312 candidates), down from 662 people (316 catechumens, 346 candidates) in 2024.
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Archdiocese of Birmingham, England: 201 people, up from 130 people in 2024.
Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia, Wales: 75 people in Cardiff (35 catechumens, 40 candidates), “a 100% increase on the previous year,” and 25 people in Menevia, “also an increase on the previous year.”
Archdiocese of Glasgow, Scotland: 100 people, up from 79 in 2024.
Archdiocese of Liverpool, England: 140 people (56 catechumens, 84 candidates), up from 110 people (50 catechumens, 60 candidates) in 2024.
Archdiocese of Southwark, England: More than 450 people, roughly the same as in 2024, “a decade-high number.”
Archdiocese of Westminster, England: More than 500 people, the largest number since 2018.
Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, England: 210 people (105 catechumens, 105 candidates), up from 150 people (60 catechumens, 90 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Brentwood, England: 186 people, up from 165 people in 2024.
Diocese of Clifton, England: 111 people (62 catechumens, 49 candidates), up from 65 people (29 catechumens, 36 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Motherwell, Scotland: 72 people, up from 45 people in 2024.
Diocese of Northampton, England: 100 people (38 catechumens, 62 candidates), up from 63 people (25 catechumens, 38 candidates) in 2024.
Diocese of Paisley, Scotland: 28 people, up from 23 people in 2024.
🇦🇺 Australia
Archdiocese of Sydney: A record 384 people, up from 266 people in 2024.
🇫🇷 France
Archdiocese of Lyon: 628 catechumens, an increase of 40%.
Archdiocese of Paris: 672 catechumens, up from 515 catechumens in 2024.
Archdiocese of Rennes: 199 catechumens, an increase of 19%.
Diocese of Le Mans: 150 catechumens, up from 128 catechumens in 2024.
Diocese of Metz: 154 catechumens, a rise of 85%.
Diocese of Pontoise: 610 catechumens, a rise of 15%.
Diocese of Quimper and Léon: 146 catechumens, a 62% increase.
Diocese of Versailles: 670 catechumens, a rise of 30%.
🇮🇹 Italy
Diocese of Bolzano-Brixen: 5 catechumens, down from 10 catechumens in 2024.
🇵🇹 Portugal
Diocese of Algarve: 99 people (33 catechumens, 66 candidates), up from 62 people (28 catechumens, 24 candidates) in 2024.