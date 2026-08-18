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Renee's avatar
Renee
1h

It is heartbreaking to read that certain bishops have trouble telling abortion supporters that you can not receive the eucharist until you amend your ways. Bishops should clearly state that support for abortion risks condemning your soul to everlasting hell.

Bishops have been given the responsibility of shepherding and not following the sheep. Speak out now and save as many as you can!

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
1h

The capital of Massachusetts is Boston. Are you thinking of Illinois, where Springfield is indeed the capital?

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