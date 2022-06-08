Are US dioceses 'in a corner' over Traditionis custodes?
Analysis
But even some prominent archdioceses have struggled to issue a plan for the Extraordinary Form — bringing Pope Francis’ new norms into action has proven no easy task, even for bishops clearly eager to bring their diocese in line with the pope’s vision. And a particular challenge is posed by mandates both to listen to local congregations and to restrict a liturgical form that a cadre of practicing Catholics say is important to them.
That challenge is illustrated in the Archdiocese of Washington.
But the text is not yet released. One source close to the chancery attributed the delay to Gregory’s commitment to hearing feedback on the issue from both the priests of the archdiocese and from the local Catholic community, through the archdiocesan synodal listening sessions which concluded at the end of May.
The results of those sessions are being drawn up now, though it is unclear to what extent their conclusions could alter archdiocesan plans.
According to one account published last month
One synodal delegate, a recently widowed mother of seven, reportedly told the cardinal in front of the synodal assembly that “I just buried my husband two days ago, please don’t make me lose my parish.”
If that kind of feedback is operative in archdiocesan consultations, a bishop like Gregory could be in a bind: eager to listen to synodal consultation, as the pope has urged, while at the same time eager to implement the pope’s liturgical vision in his own archdiocese.
Of course, the overall number of Catholics attending the Extraordinary Form is small, but it is also concentrated in some parish communities which have come to depend on it.
Weekly attendance numbers suggest that some parishes, like St. Francis, might struggle to remain viable if the Extraordinary Form is excised from the parish.
“All the clergy of the diocese know this will be the effect, no one sees the need or the benefit, pastorally speaking, but I don’t think any amount of ‘listening’ and ‘reflection’ is going to move the needle.”
“It’s the capital. There is a small but very vocal, very visible traditional liturgy community here, and everyone is watching,” he said.
“I think the cardinal is in a corner. What’s he to do? Implement anything less than the letter of the law and it will look like you are ignoring the pope — and setting an example for others to do the same. Do it without listening to your own clergy and people in the synodal sessions and you’re being unpastoral, and not following the pope’s lead either. ”
The tension facing many bishops, including apparently Cardinal Gregory, would seem to be the difficulty in reconciling a clear instruction from Rome with conflicting local pastoral concerns, and feedback on a liturgical issue from his congregation.
What happens next in Washington could prove to be a weather vane: If that tension cannot be reconciled, and results in local rules that lead to parish closures, it could signal a shift that would de-emphasize the principles of subsidiarity and pastoral proximity for local bishops, in favor of strict adherence to a one-size-fits-all approach from Rome.
