As Pope Leo XIV talks about AI at the Vatican, two U.S. newspapers were in hot water this week, after they published an AI-generated “summer reading list” — chock full of books that don’t actually exist.

Don’t believe everything you read. Or even this lame robot-generated picture. It couldn’t be real — look at the feet!

The phony list was composed by generative AI, at the behest of Chicago freelancer Marco Buscaglia. It was syndicated by King Syndications as part of a special section on summertime, and published in both the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Chicago Sun-Times. Many of the books on the list had made up titles, some with real authors.

Journalists across the country are asking themselves how Buscaglia thought he’d get away with using AI to generate his work — and how a phony list escaped the attention of editors. More important, we wondered, what does it say about the future of journalism if a phony list could make it all the way to newsstands with no one detecting the ruse?

But in The Pillar’s newsroom, we still believe readers are discerning enough to know the difference. Especially the intelligent and thoughtful readers of The Pillar.

In fact, all of us at The Pillar bet that our readers would be able to tell easily the difference between AI-plagiarism, and the ordinary kind of good old-fashioned journalistic malpractice, in which reporters just make things up.

So as a test, we asked Chat GPT to generate a phony “Catholic Summer Reading List 2025.” But we added just a couple of fake books we came up with on our own.

Can you tell which fake books are AI-plagiarism, and which were fabricated by the Pillar’s newsroom? We sure hope so.

1. “Pews, Clues, and Coffee Hour Blues”

by Agatha Chrustie

A cozy mystery set in a midwestern parish where the Ladies Altar Society is embroiled in scandal over who really made the egg salad at last Sunday's potluck. Suspicion falls on a newcomer from the Saturday Vigil crowd. Trust no one. Except Father Dave—he has a podcast.

2. “Liturgical Living™ for the Chronically Overcommitted”

by Felicity Tupperware-Macrame

From St. Zita-themed cleaning days to a full Sacred Heart charcuterie board, this guide helps exhausted parents plan Pinterest-worthy feast day celebrations even if they forgot it's Lent. Comes with printable checklists and subtle shade at Protestants.

3. “Would you mind?”

by G. Rump

It can be hard to pay attention at crowded Sunday Masses under even the best of circumstances — long homilies, people in your pew, and hymns you don’t prefer. But if crying babies make it all the more difficult, this book is for you.

A step-by-step guide for Catholics who like silence, to help you encourage every family with a noisy child to use the crying room, and to urge your pastor to make courageous pulpit announcements about keeping babies where they belong.

4. “Charismatic, but Make It Liturgical”

by Sr. Anne Theremin

A deep dive into the awkward beauty of hybrid Masses where incense meets tambourines and someone brings a shofar “just in case.” Includes a chapter on how to say “Come, Holy Spirit” in 12 different musical styles.

5. “Homily Roulette: 52 Unexpected Minutes with Father Larry”

by Fr. Lawrence "Don’t Call Me Larry" David

A collection of stream-of-consciousness Sunday sermons touching on everything except the readings. Topics include: his college roommate, traffic near the Costco, and why no one volunteers for parish bingo anymore.

6. “Subtle Flex: My Conversion Story (Again)”

by Dr. Aurora Cradle-Fisher

In this re-re-revised memoir, a former neopagan-atheist-agnostic-Protestant-turned-Catholic details her journey through 13 religious traditions before finally discovering the Latin Mass on YouTube. Includes family recipes for gluten-free mantillas.

7. “Charts of the Heart”

by Bae Sal Bodie

A modern Catholic romance novel: Joe and Anna are in love, even after seven children, a halfhearted attempt at homesteading, and a successful run at opening a classical homeschool co-op even at their San Diego parish.

Their romance is especially torrid every second Tuesday, on date night at Applebees, when they can manage to stay awake long enough for it. All of the romance, none of yucky stuff — especially on a white baby sticker day.

8. “Rebuilt, Rebranded, Reconfused”

by Megachurchus Catholicus, PhD (hon.)

When St. Aidan’s Parish decided to “go relevant,” no one expected fog machines, iPads at confession, or the priest replacing his homily with a video montage of St. Paul skateboarding. A sobering satire of trend-chasing, now with more parking lot ministry.

9. “Leo’s 14”

by E.Z. Money

In this definitive, deeply researched, and essential biography, relive the drama, the poignancy, and the history of Pope Leo XIV’s first 14 days as the Roman Pontiff, the Bishop of Rome. A full 100 pages — including 90 pages of never-before-seen photos — take a deep dive on the first fortnight of a (potentially) historic papacy.

10. “The Fellowship of the Bling: Youth Ministers Unchained”

by J. R. R. Tokin

Three parish youth ministers take a road trip to Steubenville in a 2008 Honda Odyssey armed only with duct tape, Spotify, and too many rubber bracelets. The true story of friendship, fast food, and avoiding burnout one pizza party at a time.

11. “Fr. Justin’s Heart”

by Fr. Justin

World-renowned and sometimes acclaimed Catholic Answers apologist Fr. Justin dives deep into his own interior life, the inner recesses of his own heart, to provide a beautiful, insightful, and poignant biography of his unusual path to a virtual priestly ministry which — though short-lived — was seen and remembered by millions around the world.

(So which ones were ours? 3,7,9, and 11. We hope you could tell. Our future depends on it!)