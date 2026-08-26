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Johannes's avatar
Johannes
18m

Anyone with more on the ground experience in Germany may correct me, but I suspect the more the AfD is "otherized", the more popular they will become, particularly for those not benefiting from the current system of governance.

In essence, what the current government is doing is saying "we do not want AfD to be involved in any governing decisions", and therefore the current parties in charge (CDU, SPD, and Greens) will be blamed for any political mishaps or economic decline, while the AfD is preserved from blame as they were excluded from the governing process. The AfD can only look good in this situation, because they never have an opportunity to look like they have done anything to cause any economic downturn or social mishap (very similar to how the backup quarterback is one of the most popular players on a football team). This appears to be a political faux pax of dramatic proportions coming from the CDU, SPD, and the Greens.

I think the German Bishops, by denouncing the AfD, is not going to discourage people from voting for a political party growing in popularity, but are just making the Catholic Church look worse, as an ally or stooge of the political parties that apparently are currently declining in popularity.

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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
1h

I’d love more info on why the AfD are the Nazis reincarnated apart from flying flags and singing the National anthem (the bishop seems to be saying it’s a sin to be patriotic if you’re German and while I do have a knee jerk reaction to Germans being enthused I can acknowledge that’s totally unfair to project on modern Germany lol) or wanting to fix the church tax situation (which you’ll never convince me isn’t simony so please don’t start with the church nationalizing history lesson etc etc ).

American media (excepting the pillar of course) can ONLY project our very rigid American political binary on other places and is thus not reliable. Previous pillar coverage had referenced that apart from AfD, post WWII all political parties in Germany have been center or left of center and anything right of center doesn’t really exist. But right of center doesn’t jump to literal nazi. So I just feel like I can’t get a handle of reality over there.

Ok non Church reality. Pillar coverage of German church is A+++ 😁

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