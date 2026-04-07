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Katie's avatar
Katie
2h

If it takes WYD coming to atlanta for us to get a pillar live show, so be it but I’m hoping Ed and JD can make their way south before then!!

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Marc's avatar
Marc
2m

And, by the way, what is the Holy See doing about that wicked Rupnik fellow? I presume that the wheels of justice continue slowly, slowly, to grind....

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