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Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
3h

“The prosecutor alleged that Saunders used boxing and wrestling as a “subterfuge” to engage in physical contact with the young men.”

For 6th through 8th grade, I attended Catholic School in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, PA. The school was a jointure of two parishes. 6th through 8th grades were not at my parish school but rather the larger, neighboring parish in town.

The pastor of that parish, likewise a deviant who made the Pennsylvania AG’s large landmark list of sexual predators shuffled around in the 1960’s and 1970’s, actually vested for Mass about 10 minutes early. He then wrestled with and groped altar boys from his own parish who were also vested in their cassocks and surplices. I can still see it like it was yesterday.

I came to find out many years later that - to my horror - he held sleepovers with 8th grade servers in his own parish.

Every Wednesday of 3 elementary school years, he celebrated our 8:45 AM school Mass. Thankfully, I did not serve every one of them and see this deviate wrestling in the sacristy at the left front of the sanctuary. The church has been torn down for many years now and my parish church still stands, thank God.

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The Data-Driven Christian's avatar
The Data-Driven Christian
5h

Dang... how does stuff like this happen? Surely someone would whistleblow when Church funds are used for heinous things like that.

We need to step up the financial controls in dioceses.

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