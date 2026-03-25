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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
4h

Two points come to mind: one is that Archbishop Randazzo was hired at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith when Cardinal Ratzinger was in charge, which is a good sign. I wonder if he was involved with evaluation of the sexual abuse cases as that was more an issue of canon law than theology.

The other point is that as a canon lawyer himself, Pope Leo XIV probably made a choice that was very personal: meaning he knows Archbishop Randazzo's body of work and his canonical views are close to that of the Pope. Therefore the Pope can be sure that any document produced by the Curia can be trusted canonically as it will be scrutinized by Archbishop Randazzo.

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Philip's avatar
Philip
5h

"Randazzo said that his favorite color is blue"

-At least we know two of his answers at the Bridge of Death.

What is your Name? What is your Quest? What is your favorite color?

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