The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob X Mason's avatar
Jacob X Mason
5h

The idea that formation should be individually tailored to each vocation would be great in our regular seminaries as well. Liability-scared bishops and formators are really wedded to one size fits all programs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DF's avatar
DF
6h

Hopefully this encourages other conferences and dioceses to review their vocational age limits. Similiar to later in life military applicants, they often bring experience and expertise that isn't regularly cultivated within the organization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture