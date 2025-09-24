An avowed Catholic narrowly failed Wednesday in her bid to qualify for the Ireland’s presidential election.

Maria Steen delivers a speech on ‘Pope John Paul II’s Gospel of Life at 30’ in Dublin, Ireland, on May 3, 2025. Screenshot from @IonaInstitute.

Maria Steen, a barrister who publicly upheld Church teaching during referendum debates on abortion, same-sex marriage, and the definition of the family, fell just short of winning the support of 20 members of the Oireachtas, Ireland’s bicameral legislature, which would have enabled her to stand in the Oct. 24 ballot.

Steen, a mother of five who sought to run as an independent candidate, gained the backing of 18 Oireachtas members. But she was unable to obtain two more signatures ahead of the Sept. 24 qualification deadline.

Historically, it is difficult for a candidate who is not aligned with Ireland’s main political parties, such as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, to qualify for the presidential election.

Launching her bid at the end of August, Steen sought to position herself as an alternative to establishment candidates, at a time of high public disillusionment with Ireland’s political class. The Irish presidency, though largely symbolic, has a high profile as it represents the country internationally.

In a Sept. 24 speech acknowledging the end of her campaign, Steen said: “While I’m honored to have received 90% of the signatures required from members of the Oireachtas, I regret to say it’s not enough and time has now run out.”

Standing beside her husband, Neil Steen, outside of Leinster House, the seat of the Oireachtas, in Dublin, she added: “And while it would have been the honor of a lifetime to serve as first citizen of Ireland, being a citizen is honor enough for me.”

David Quinn, an Irish national newspaper columnist and colleague of Steen, said she had performed well, despite her slim odds of success.

“I think it is a huge compliment to Maria and her capabilities that got her so near, but at the same time very disappointing that she was so close to getting into the presidential race,” he told The Pillar in a Sept. 24 email.

“She definitely comes out of the whole thing personally enhanced because she carried herself so well and spoke so well.”

He added: “The various parties prevent their members nominating anyone from outside their ranks, and there are only so many independents.”

“She did well to get so many of them, including from among TDs [members of the lower house of parliament] and Senators who are not natural supporters. A few did not support her nomination for reasons no one can really work out.”

Asked if Catholicism played any role in the campaign, Quinn said: “I think it was there as an issue, alright. There are quite a lot of politicians who would not want someone known for having strong pro-life, Catholic views in the highest office in the land, even if that office has no legislative power and she would not use the office as a platform for those views.”

“Ironically, the next president might well be a Protestant, namely Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael, and I doubt if her religion will come up too much for fear of being called sectarian.”

Of the nine people who have served as Ireland’s president, two have belonged to the Church of Ireland, a member church of the Anglican Communion, while seven were baptized Catholics.

The two Anglicans were Douglas Hyde, the first president, who held office from 1938 to 1945, and Erskine Hamilton Childers, the fourth president, who served in 1973-1974.

Heather Humphreys, a Fine Gael politician, is a Presbyterian whose father was a member of the Protestant Orange Order organization. If she were elected, she would be Ireland’s first Presbyterian president.

The presidential election will be contested by Humphreys, Catherine Connolly, an independent politician backed by a coalition of left-leaning parties, and Jim Gavin, a former Irish Gaelic football player and manager who is backed by Fianna Fáil. All three candidates voted in favor of abortion in the 2018 referendum.

The winner of October’s election will become Ireland’s 10th president, succeeding President Michael Higgins, a poet, who is stepping down at the age of 84 after serving the maximum two, seven-year terms.

Maria Steen rose to prominence in Ireland through her performances in televised debates before three sharply contested referendums.

The first was the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum, in which she spoke on the “No” side in a debate shortly before Ireland voted by 62.07% to 37.93% to legalize same-sex marriage.

She also made the case for a “No” vote in television debates ahead of the 2018 abortion referendum, when Irish citizens voted by 66.40% to 33.60% to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the country’s constitution, which upheld the right to life of unborn children.

Before the 2024 constitutional referendums on the definition of family, she took on the then-Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Micheál Martin in a debate. She emerged on the winning side when citizens rejected the amendments by a margin of 67.69% to 32.31%.

Steen studied architecture before qualifying as a barrister and practicing at the Irish Bar. She paused her legal practice to homeschool her children, who are now aged three to 18.

Steen’s brief candidacy drew positive comments from unexpected figures, including the secular liberal journalist Fintan O’Toole, who argued in a Sept. 8 column that the presidential election needed “a serious conservative Catholic.”