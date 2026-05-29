If you know me, you know I don’t exactly have a sunny, optimistic outlook on life. I’m a “glass half empty, and UGH, I suppose I’m going to have to wash it, so what else is new” kind of person. That’s just who I am.

But it doesn’t go all the way down. Way down at the bottom of my heart, underneath many, many layers of grousing and complaining, there is an unshakeable, bedrock belief that everything is going to turn out okay.

Everything!

EVERYTHING.

Maybe not right now, maybe not even during my lifetime, maybe not until the whole world had burned, perished, and wafted away, but eventually. It will work out.

I attribute this belief to Bach.