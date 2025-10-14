Since Pope Leo’s May 8 election, attentive Catholics have been waiting eagerly for the pope to reveal his mind on some of the most important issues facing the Church today.

Pope Leo XIV talks with Archbishop Shawn McKnight of Kansas City. Credit: Vatican Media.

We have started to gain access to tidbits in recent weeks, especially through the release of portions of an interview Pope Leo conducted with Elise Allen.

From the interview’s text, we can see that when asked about sexual abuse in the Church, Pope Leo quickly affirmed that it is a “real crisis…that the church has to continue to address because it’s not solved.”

In brief but sophisticated remarks, the pope offered keen analysis of complex issues: the need for ongoing care of victims, who often suffer the effects of the abuse long after a legal or canonical case is resolved; that abuse is committed not only by clergy but by others in leadership roles in the Church, such as consecrated religious or lay persons; and that reports of abuse must be processed according to the law, which includes upholding due process and the protection of rights for those who are accused of committing abuse.

Pope Leo acknowledged the tension that comes from balancing the needs of those who have been harmed by abuse with the rights of those who are accused.

And he appears resolute about helping the Church to better take up the challenges of addressing sexual abuse well.

Leave a comment

In his interview, the pontiff said he has called for a study on the canonical process for addressing sexual abuse claims.

While the study seems to be focused on the length of time that canonical sexual abuse cases take to resolve, Pope Leo has hinted already that he seems to understand that the Church’s lengthy legal process serves a purpose, and should not simply be sped up for expediency’s sake.

“The law exists to protect the rights of all people,” Pope Leo noted. “In order to have, as much as possible, a reliable system of justice that respects the rights of all, that takes time.”

In another display of his canonical acuity, the Holy Father astutely noted that those responsible for responding to abuse in the Church can rightfully presume that reports of abuse are being presented truthfully and in good faith, while at the same time also uphold the presumption of innocence of the accused, which is protected by canon law.

Those of us who work on cases of sexual abuse in the Church regularly can read that portion of the interview and breathe a sigh of relief as what we’ve been hoping for and anticipating seems to have been confirmed—that Pope Leo “gets it.”

The pontiff presents a “both-and” approach that is essential for any Church leader responsible for handling these cases, which is to say that a bishop can respond to victims with affirmation, validation, and belief in their story, while at the same time insisting on fidelity to the legal and canonical process, and on the rights of the accused.

Pope Leo’s comment — this is “one more of the many challenges that I’m trying to find a way to deal with” — immediately brought to my mind the “McKnight proposal” as something the Holy Father will likely examine with keen and careful interest.