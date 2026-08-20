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Angie S's avatar
Angie S
6h

Thanks for the apology up front, Brewers fan here. The league standings speak for themselves currently.

We were able to make 3 games this season at AmFam which some still call Miller Park or the Cubs' northern venue. It is an interesting parallel you draw. I think silence/peace is something to get practiced. I did think there were moments at the park this summer that it was eerily silent while ball was being played but being we were with our 6 kids we are rarely given peace without practice.

I was really struck by, "Hopefully we learn to enjoy the process by appreciating the beauty of the action, the environment, the time for contemplation, and the opportunity to connect with others. And by coming to understand that we should never give up hope." Hopefully this is right! Go Brewers! ;)

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Susan Selner-Wright's avatar
Susan Selner-Wright
6h

Amen!!!!!

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