CMCF
1h

I was in France over the summer and stumbled upon a Confirmation for young people at a normal Sunday Mass. What really caught my eye was the Scouts sitting in front of me. Ten minutes before the beginning of Mass the priest, already vested, came and spoke to the leader of the troop. "Pierre, give me three lads to serve at the altar."

Pierre, a boy himself of about fourteen, immediately tapped three younger boys who jumped up and followed Father. The servers were as good as if they were in St Peter's Basilica and the troop were extremely well disciplined during the Mass, leaving after communion because they were setting up a bake sale fundraiser outside.

My point is lay people can just set stuff up that makes an on-the-ground difference.

Anthony Hawkins
19m

I notice in the picture at Meaux far more women than men. Is this a representative mix?

