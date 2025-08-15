The Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama announced this week that one of its vicar generals has been removed from ministry after being accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

The Pillar breaks down the allegations against the priest, the current status of the investigation into those allegations, and the response from the diocese.

Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama. Credit: Facebook.

Who is Fr. Robert Sullivan?

Fr. Sullivan is a priest of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama. Until early August, he was vicar general for the diocese and pastor at Our Lady of Sorrows parish.

Sullivan, 61, has been a priest for 32 years. In recent years, he has also served as president of a local Catholic high school and director of its educational foundation.

On Aug. 2, Sullivan announced at Mass that he would be taking a personal leave of absence.

What has Sullivan been accused of doing?

On Aug. 13, The Guardian published a report with allegations from a woman who said Sullivan had initiated a sexual relationship with her when she was 17 years old.

The woman said Sullivan frequented the “adult establishment” where she worked as a dancer outside Birmingham.

She said that around 2009, the priest offered her money for an arrangement of ongoing sexual contact.

Beginning when she was 17 and for the course of the next several years, she said, the two had regular sexual contact, and Sullivan took her shopping and drinking, bought her a phone, funded her time in rehab, and paid her more than $100,000.

The woman said she became disturbed when she discovered that Sullivan was a priest. She said he eventually had her sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $273,000.

It was not clear, she said, where that money came from.

What has the diocese said?

After the publication of the article in The Guardian, Birmingham Bishop Steven Raica released a letter, which said that the diocese does not typically provide reasons for priests taking a personal leave of absence, but he felt it was necessary given the media attention.

Raica said allegations against Sullivan were reported to the diocesan victim assistance coordinator in July.

He said the diocese immediately reported the allegations to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which determined they did not meet the threshold for starting an investigation. The legal age of consent for sexual activity in Alabama is 16.

The bishop said the diocese then decided to open a canonical investigation into the allegations. He said a report is being prepared to submit to the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, and the diocese is being advised by the Diocesan review board on the matter.

Raica emphasized that he does not know when the investigation will be completed, but said Sullivan has been removed from all priestly service until the investigation concludes.

“[T]he initial work of any investigation does not lend itself to a definitive determination, and anyone accused in the Church possesses a presumption of innocence until proven otherwise,” the bishop added. He asked for prayers for all involved in the situation and noted that the diocese has provided support for the woman who raised the allegations.

But that Raica said a report is being prepared indicates that the bishop has seemingly found a “semblance of truth” to the allegations, which means only that it was found not to be “manifestly false or frivolous.”

In line with required canonical protocols, the case will be sent to the DDF for a determination about whether to hold a canonical trial, or some other process to adjudicate the case.

Is Sullivan facing charges? Or could he?

At the moment, Sullivan is not facing criminal charges. It is not clear whether he will, as Alabama recognizes 16 as the age of consent for sexual activity, and the young woman said she was 17 at the time their sexual relationship began.

However, the woman at age 17 would be considered a minor under canon law, so Sullivan may face a sexual abuse case within the Church as the investigation against him goes forward.

In addition, Sullivan is alleged to have paid the young woman hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is not clear where that money may have come from. If an investigation suggests that Sullivan stole money from a parish, school, the foundation he administered, or some other entity, it is possible that he may face charges at some point in the future.