A Polish priest who was named a bishop in July stood down before his episcopal ordination due to a report of past “inappropriate behavior toward a minor,” it was announced Saturday.

Bishop Marek Solarczyk with Fr. Krzysztof Dukielski in a video posted on July 12, 2025, by Poland’s Radom diocese. Screenshot from @DiecezjaRadomska1 YouTube account.

Radom’s Bishop Marek Solarczyk shed light Aug. 9 on why Fr. Krzysztof Dukielski asked Pope Leo XIV to release him from his July 12 appointment as an auxiliary bishop of Radom.

The diocese located south of the capital, Warsaw, announced Aug. 6 that Pope Leo had accepted Dukielski’s request to stand aside, but gave no reason for the decision.

But in an Aug. 9 communiqué, Solarczyk said he wished to clarify the circumstances of the resignation for the good of the Church and out of concern for the person involved.

Solarczyk said it was only after the announcement of Dukielski’s appointment that the report emerged of past inappropriate behavior toward a minor.

“In accordance with applicable canon law, upon receiving credible information, the proceedings prescribed by the norms were initiated without delay,” the bishop said.

He noted that “appropriate preventive measures” had been imposed on Dukielski.

“Further decisions in his case will be made in accordance with the relevant provisions of canon law,” he said.

Solarczyk added: “I express my sincere sympathy to those affected by the priest’s inappropriate behavior. I assure you of my prayers and my readiness to offer them pastoral support.”

“I also confirm my determination to fulfill all principles of justice and to build a Church community based on truth, responsibility, and respect for every human being.”

Dukielski has not commented publicly on his resignation or the bishop’s statement.

The 47-year-old priest was the 65th bishop appointed by Leo XIV following his election in May and the U.S.-born pope’s first appointment to a Latin Rite diocese in Poland.

Dukielski was ordained a priest of the Radom diocese in 2003. He studied in Rome from 2004 to 2013, while also working in Italian parishes. From 2014 to 2016, he served as deputy director of the national organizing office of World Youth Day in Kraków.

In 2021, he was appointed pastor of St. John the Baptist church in Magnuszew, a town in east-central Poland — a role he held when he was named a bishop.

Polish media reported Aug. 11 that Fr. Karol Piłat, the former deputy director of Caritas in the Radom diocese, had replaced Dukielski as pastor of St. John the Baptist church.

Solarczyk is reportedly due to install Piłat formally as pastor on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Dukielski is not the first Polish bishop-elect to stand aside before his episcopal ordination.

Fr. Franciszek Ślusarczyk, the rector of the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Kraków-Łagiewniki, was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Kraków on Dec. 3, 2018, and resigned nine days later.

The Kraków archdiocese gave no reason for the decision, which it said Ślusarczyk had made “after reflection and prayer.” Ślusarczyk apologized to those who felt disappointed by his decision and said he intended to continue serving the archdiocese and the Church.

Priests in other European countries have also resigned shortly after being nominated bishops.

Msgr. Ivan Brient was named an auxiliary bishop of Rennes, France, on Oct. 7, 2022, but announced on Nov. 16, 2022, that the pope had accepted his decision to step down. The 50-year-old cited health problems that he attributed to “burnout.”

Canon Christopher Whitehead was named Bishop of Plymouth, England, on Dec. 15, 2023. But the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales announced on Feb. 1, 2024 that his episcopal ordination would not take place as planned due to the opening of a canonical process.

Whitehead resumed his duties as a pastor in the Diocese of Clifton after a preliminary investigation into allegations made against him concluded that no canonical action was warranted.

Bishops-elect in the U.S. and Argentina have also resigned before arriving in their new dioceses.

Polish Church commentator Tomasz Terlikowski argued in an Aug. 12 op-ed that the Dukielski case should prompt changes to the process for selecting bishops.

He said that instead of announcing a bishop’s appointment and then “waiting anxiously” to see if anyone submits an allegation, it would be better to consult more widely than at present.

Typically when there is an episcopal vacancy in Poland, the apostolic nuncio consults bishops, senior priests, and prominent lay people before submitting a list of three candidates, known as a terna, to Rome for consideration. The pope has a free choice but usually picks one of the three names.

“Perhaps people who are capable of obtaining information should visit every parish where the candidate has worked, and perhaps an investigation should be conducted in each one?” Terlikowski wrote. “Some things can only be found out in this way.”

He also suggested that the terna could be made public, encouraging people to come forward with comments about the candidates’ suitability.

Terlikowski argued this would not mean “democratizing” the selection of bishops.

“It does mean changing vetting procedures, which could have a positive impact on the quality of personnel,” he said.