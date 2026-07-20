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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
3h

This is a good move on the bishop's part. He's continuing and even expanding the liturgies previously offered by the Transalpine Redemptorists, making clear that their sedevacantist ministry is by no means necessary (not that it would be even with no TLM, but still), and keeping the focus not on the liturgy, but on the real problem, which is their schismatic behavior and rejection of papal authority. As with the SSPX, I'm convinced that the primary issue with traditionalist splinter groups is not their liturgical attachments but their completely different and radical view of authority and ecclesiology, which is simply incompatible with orthodox Catholicism. Being Catholic doesn't mean you get to pick and choose doctrine, when to listen to the Pope, or who you think the Pope is. The cognitive dissonance required to think otherwise and still call yourself Catholic astounds me as much as, if not moreso, than the heterodox behavior of the German bishops.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
3h

Props to Bishop Gilbert for doing the right thing!

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