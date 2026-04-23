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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
3h

Unless it comes out that Cdl. Roche did make an order to Bp. Lopes regarding concelebration, this seems like a bit of a nothingburger. At any rate, I think Bp. Waller is right on the face of it: "Any rite is words and rubrics, and it is a liturgical abuse to mix and match", as he said. No priest has any more right to innovate on the rubrics than any other, even if he does so in a more aesthetically pleasing manner than typical liturgical abuses.

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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
2h

Concelebration is stupid. Can’t believe we make it a kind of shibboleth we fall out over.

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