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Ryan Ellis's avatar
Ryan Ellis
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First, I think it’s disgusting to say that people who work to enforce the law fairly could be in a state of mortal sin. That’s absurd, and something these bishops never say about much more obvious issues.

Second, there is a clear financial conflict of interest which is neither disclosed nor asked about. Don’t believe me? Why is the USCCB selling their HQ building in DC, then?

Third, his straw man argument isn’t even true. There are no “mass deportations” happening. The policy as led by Tom Homan is to focus on illegal immigrants who have committed further crimes, or are on welfare, or who are not otherwise helping pull the wagon.

This continued idiocy from the bishops is totally counterproductive to making any progress in this area. It’s alienating the faithful from their bishops, and it’s obviously not effective in influencing policy. It comes off as petulant liberalism from the Catholite USCCB staff betas.

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